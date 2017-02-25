Andalou Naturals Launches Compostable Micellar One Step Facial Swipes Remove dirt, make-up and cleanse with one responsible, skin-loving swipe Swipes_Family NOVATO, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Andalou Naturals, the leader in natural luxury skincare, is launching a new line of facial wipes that offers targeted skin care solutions with innovative and sustainable Micellar One Step Facial Swipes. Joining the soon to be $8+ billion global facial wipes market, the company offers an exclusive point of difference that appeals to the consumer passionate about healthy, beautiful skin and living an on-the-go, eco-minded lifestyle.



By combining two trending segments, facial wipes and targeted skin care, coupled with the ever-growing demand for Non-GMO Project Verified products, Andalou Naturals has hit the mark by offering the perfect, on-trend, responsible cleansing solution. Formulated with their signature innovation, Fruit Stem Cell Science® and Micellar cleansing oil molecules suspended in soft water, each silky soft, non-woven, pure cellulose ﬁber towelette is: Eco-Friendly, USDA Certiﬁed BioPreferred, Veriﬁed Non-GMO, Biodegradable, and Compostable.



The initial Facial Swipes offering includes two unique, ingredient infused formulas: Age Defying with Resveratrol Q10 for Dry and Very Dry Skin, and Sensitive with Alpine Rose Stem Cells for Delicate and Reactive Skin. A portfolio of nature's most potent bioactives rounds out each formula:



Age Defying Facial Swipes: Fruit Stem Cell Science®, Micellar Matrix (Vegetable Glycerin, Castor Oil, Macadamia Oil, Aloe, Water) Pomegranate* , Rose Distillate*, Cranberry*, Hibiscus*†, Rooibos*†, White Tea Leaf*†, Hyaluronic Acid, Magnolia Bark, Boswellin, Rose Geranium Oil*, Shea Butter*† and Plant Omegas from Pomegranate Seed Oil*, Sunﬂower Seed Oil*, Jojoba Oil*, Borage Oil*, and Rosehip Oil*



*Certiﬁed Organic †Fair Trade



Sensitive Facial Swipes: Fruit Stem Cell Science®, Micellar Matrix (Vegetable Glycerin, Castor Oil, Macadamia Oil, Aloe, Water), Vitamin E, Soothing Complex: [Hyaluronic Acid, Magnolia Bark, Boswellin], Pomegranate* , Rose Distillate*, Hibiscus*†, White Tea Leaf*†, Vanillin, Rose Geranium Flower Oil*, and Orange Peel Oil*



*Certiﬁed Organic †Fair Trade



Two sizes offer consumers value-added convenience with a generous 35 pack and portable 12 pack travel size, making it easy to take beautiful skin with you wherever you go. Andalou Naturals' Micellar One Step Facial Swipes remove make-up, cleanse and refresh skin into beautiful, healthy splendor. Perfect for a trip to the gym, to refresh skin after a lunchtime run, or simply for that impromptu weekend away from home - for an eco-friendly, cleansing wipe alternative. Micellar One Step Facial Swipes are available nationwide on March 10, 2017.



Based in Novato California, Andalou Naturals is the #1 Selling Natural Skin Care Company (SPINSscan February 2017) founded by natural products trendsetters Stacey Kelly Egide and Mark Egide. For over 30 years the Egides have been developing and marketing some of the most recognized and successful personal care brands. Whether setting an industry standard for meaningful cruelty-free policies and practices, or creating the first certified organic personal care company that successfully lobbied California to legislate organic standards for personal care, the Egides set the bar high for innovative, efficacious and wholesome products.



By joining forces with the Non-GMO project as a Platinum Sponsor, Andalou Naturals made headlines to become the first beauty brand to achieve 100% Non-GMO Project verification. Committed to the consumer's right to know, the company compiled over 200 ingredients to confirm Non-GMO verification. In addition to advocating for label transparency, Andalou Naturals champions efficacious products made by conscientious means. Their vegetarian and vegan formulas are also gluten-free, cruelty-free and utilize the best in bioactive, fair trade, certified organic and eco-friendly ingredients.



Committed to raising the bar with new product offerings, Andalou Naturals is positioned to remain a leader in setting new industry standards, securing even more of the category growth and realizing their philanthropic impact mission of supporting women's education, equality and empowerment. Their A Path of Light® Hand Creams, made with organic and fair trade shea butter, are specifically designed to give back to women everywhere-one product at a time. Each year 100% of the net proceeds from A Path of Light® Hand Creams support the next generation of young women leaders with charitable grants in 5 short years totaling over $640,750.



About Andalou Naturals



Andalou Naturals is a rapidly growing, trend setting manufacturer of branded, natural personal care products formulated with Fruit Stem Cell Science®. The company was the first beauty brand to be 100% Non-GMO Project Verified with a complete product range that includes 129 SKU's in four categories: skin care, hair care, bath, and body care. The brand is sold primarily in the U.S. and Canada through natural health and beauty channels and is distributed to 22 different countries worldwide. To learn more and to shop online for Andalou Naturals products, visit:



Photo:

