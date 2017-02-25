News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toth Team Worldwide Network Welcomes Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Expert Catherine Hahn
Catherine Hahn is a third generation Ann Arborite who has lived and studied all over the world. After 12 years of travel and schooling she found that there really is no place like home. She returned to Ann Arbor with a deep appreciation and love for Washtenaw County and all it has to offer. As a college professor for the past decade, Catherine's smart and energetic disposition has been a continual source of inspiration allowing her to help her students achieve their goals. When applied in the Real Estate Market, that makes her a logical anddriven REALTOR®, dedicated to meeting the individual needs of each client. Of her new position Catherine says "I am is over joyed to be joining such a well-regarded and fantastic team as the Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS®. Visiting properties and studying the trends in Ann Arbor's fast-paced and dynamic real estate market keeps me intrigued day after day. But, more important than what's happening in the market, is myrelationship with my clients and the care I take to meet each of their needs and exceed their expectations. There is nothing better than seeing a smile on their face and a sparkle in their eye as we enter their new home." As we approach the busy spring season, Toth is confident that Catherine will continue to provide outstanding service to Ann Arbor Area homebuyers and sellers alike.
Toth Team Worldwide Network have been serving Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Lenawee, Jackson and Wayne Counties including Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea and Saline clients for over 20 years. They are among the top one percent of REALTORS® nationally and have been featured twice on House Hunters HGTV. She can also be heard in the mornings 107.1 endorsed by Martin Bandyke, and 102.9 W4Country Radio, Breakfast with Bubba. Kathy works directly with listing and buyer representative partners towards exceeding her client's expectations while meeting their real estate purchase or sale objectives.
Kathy is an Associate Broker, Accredited Seller Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert, and Certified Commercial Investment Member Candidate. To experience their website and to learn more about the team, please visit www.KathyToth.com, email info@kathytoth.com, or stop into their office at 3134 Baker Road, Dexter, MI 48130 or 2144 S State St Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
The Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTOR® has several open positions for those considering a career in Real Estate or a career move.
Contact
Kathy Toth
734-426-6669
info@kathytoth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse