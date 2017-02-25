Jamaican artist Jahreign releases new reggae singles 'Fall Down' and 'Genie Love'

Jahreign

-- The rising star of Jamaican music known as Jahreign has released his latest singles, "Fall Down" and "Genie Love." Like the rest of Jahreign's growing repertoire, the tracks have been proudly published on the Mind Music Production independent record label. Positive, affirming, performed and produced with the same mindset which made roots music Jamaica's most important global export, "Fall Down" and "Genie Love" are the newest reasons for reggae fans to sit up and take note of Mind Music Production's Jahreign.Jahreign cites as main artistic influences Bob Marley, Sizzla Kalonji, Midnite, BuJu Banton, Shabba Ranks, Capleton, Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, and Kenny Rogers. His own music tends toward a blend of equal parts traditional roots music and pop songs which appeal to people of all walks of life. The result is a sound which fans of any genre of music enjoy and enjoy listening to time and time again.Regarding Jahreign's new singles: "Fall Down" is warm, uplifting, full of pop potential and delightful to hear. "Genie Love," unsurprisingly, is a romance in the reggae tradition, neither melodramatic nor too predictable, but rather welcoming, inspiring and sounding much like a sonic hug. The tracks suggest that there will be an album in Jahreign's near future, something listeners should anticipate with glee because more music like "Fall Down" and "Genie Love" will be good for the world.Speaking of the themes of his new songs, Mind Music Prod. writes, "Jahreign hopes that his fans will listen to his music and become inspired to do their very best at life's challenges. His greatest wish is that we live in peace and unity. Love for humanity is his gentle cry: always give a helping hand to your fellow human being, no matter what your life circumstances may be."Also guiding Jahreign's music is true Jamaican spirituality. He writes of this, "Jahreign will always stand in the presence of Jah and his holy angels beating down wickedness in high and low places."Always grateful and eternally humble, Jahreign shares much of his success with "Fall Down" and "Genie Love" with everyone who has seen greatness in his music."Special thanks to Mr. Donald Levy from Musical Links Production,"writes Jahreign, "and to his team for valuing my music and for keeping my dream alive. I want to tender my sincere thanks and appreciation to Ms. Sharon Perez and her team from Mind Music Production for believing in my musical talent and for releasing my music to the world."Of course, Jahreign's fans rank high on this distinguished list."Last but certainly not least, I want to thank all my fans from all over the world. I want you all to know that your support and financial contributions are greatly appreciated. I love you all and may God continue to bless you and your family. One love, peace, prosperity, and happiness.""Fall Down" and "Genie Love" by Jahreign are available from Mind Music Production from over 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com