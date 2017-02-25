Instrumental heavy metal crew Manoue releases album 'All the Devils Masters'

End

-- The veteran of orchestral heavy metal music known as Manoue has released his new full-length album, "All the Devils Masters." The record contains 10 original tracks for an approximate total listening time of one hour. It has been proudly published as an independent work without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Towering, sweeping, aggressive and creative in equal parts, "All the Devils Masters" by Manoue is a collection of instrumental metal which deserves attention from metal fans around the world.Manoue is Francois Jacques Manoue from Cape Town, South Africa. He cites as main artistic influences composers such as Tchaikovsky and Paganini, metal legends like Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth, modern groups including Opeth, Born of Osiris, Animals as Leaders, the Faceless, and Fleshgod Apocalypse, and integral songwriters such as Steve Vai, James Richardson, Paul Gilbert, and John Petrucci.While elements of each of these can be easily picked out in Manoue's "All the Devils Masters," the overall tone and emotional theme is unique to Manoue, himself. The album's sound has been described as being "composed of apocalyptic-, melodic-, death-metal inspired guitar parts and drum arrangements accompanied by expressive string sections and piano."Manoue himself describes his intent for the album as: "instrumental, progressive metal/rock fusion with an energetic edge executed with precision and melodic intensity."Asked to explain his impetus to create "All the Devils Masters," a profoundly complex work of art, Manoue writes: "'All The Devils Masters' is a tribute to all the musical masters who have inspired me on my journey and my career in music for the past 30 years. The album brings together the sounds from my heavy metal and classical roots and aims to transport the listener into an intensely complex visionary dimension of discovery, purging and enlightenment."Previous to "All the Devils Masters," Manoue released four other records including 2011's self-titled "MANOUE," 2013's "No Empire," 2014's "Ladders," and 2016's "Supreme Being.""All the Devils Masters" by Manoue is available at over 700 quality digital stores online worldwide beginning 6 March 2017, or directly from the band's official website now (links provided below).-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.comhttps://www.facebook.com/manouelivehttps://www.instagram.com/manouelive/https://soundcloud.com/manouehttps://twitter.com/FJacquesManoue