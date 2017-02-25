News By Tag
Long-awaited California Coastal Commission hearing for Crystal Cove State Park Historic District
California Coastal Commission staff recommends approval of final 17 cottages
For the past four years, CCA and California State Parks (CSP) have been working with the California Coastal Commission (CCC) on the permitting process for the final 17 unrestored cottages on the north beach area. These cottages represent the capstone project for CCA under its mission of Preservation, Education and Conservation. All 17 cottages are identified as part of the overnight rental program in the previously approved Preservation and Public Use Plan (PPUP). Once restored, this will add an additional 48,000 annual rental opportunities for these much-coveted, and affordable, beachside rentals. This is a huge public access success story considering this was a private community for approximately 60 years.
"The staff report recommends approval of the project with conditions,"
The California Coastal Commission has been a long-time dedicated partner on the project and has provided $5 million in mitigation funding to assist with the Crystal Cove final phase rehabilitation project. The current CCA and California State Parks (CSP) proposal allocates $4 million toward the infrastructure and restoration project, and $1 million toward a permanent education endowment. As part of this proposal, a Coastal Dynamics Education Program will be developed. CCA and CSP have been working in partnership with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) for the past 10 years or more to create innovative education programs and research projects. The coastal engineering program is designed to help study the extraordinary stress that the California coastline is experiencing from a combination of sea level rise and human modification of physical and environmental systems. Crystal Cove State Park represents a natural laboratory for science and engineering, ideal for engaging underserved K-12 and college students.
CCA President and CEO Alix Hobbs added, "Securing our permits will be the catalyst to creating a new educational program focusing on coastal engineering. Students and park visitors will learn about our dynamic and changing coastline due to climate change and sea level rise and will experiment with management strategies and innovative solutions. The program will provide an opportunity for students to stay overnight, just a few feet from the shoreline, to help deepen the understanding of coastal dynamics in ways that day trips cannot. This program is truly a win-win, for all."
The 17 unrestored cottages will yield a total of 22 affordable overnight rental units. Rental rates will range from $35 per dorm bed to $245 per night for the largest cottages that sleep up to 10 guests. One of the cottages, #20, will be dedicated as an "open bed" dorm lodge and will be the first of its kind at Crystal Cove. Other dorm- style lodges, also funded by Coastal Commission, provide a private locking bedroom with shared common areas. The "open bed" dorm will have 11 beds and will be available for up to 36 nights per year to be used by students. The balance of the year it will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis, for $35 dollars per bed, per night.
"This proposed project will offer a truly unique opportunity to engage students in an innovative outdoor classroom that captures the fundamental tension between human and natural systems," said Travis Huxman, Director, Center for Environmental Biology at University of California, Irvine. "We envision a coupled research and education program that engages K-12, undergraduate and graduate students in measuring and analyzing coastal changes at Crystal Cove."
About Crystal Cove Alliance
Crystal Cove Alliance (CCA) is the official nonprofit public benefit partner to Crystal Cove State Park, employing a social enterprise model to fund the important preservation, education and conservation initiatives that will cultivate our planet's next generation of environmental stewards, thus ensuring that Crystal Cove, and places like it, live on for generations.
The Alliance works in partnership with California State Parks to provide stewardship support for Crystal Cove's nearly 2,800 acres of public lands including: The Crystal Cove Historic District and beach cottages, a National Register of Historic Places site; 2,400 acres of pristine wilderness habitat and the unspoiled Moro Canyon watershed, a National Natural Landmark site; over three miles of rocky beach coastline and intertidal habitat; 400 acres of coastal bluff habitat; and special underwater and offshore areas including the Crystal Cove State Marine Conservation Area MPA. By being a stewardship partner for this Southern California jewel, the Alliance has been uniquely positioned to develop a nationally recognized STEM education program that uses authentic field science and monitoring to immerse students and community members in the practice of conservation and open space management.
The Alliance to Rescue Crystal Cove, originally founded in 1999 by Laura Davick to prevent Crystal Cove State Park's Historic District from becoming a luxury resort, transitioned to Crystal Cove Alliance in 2003. Once the historic site was rescued in 2001, and a new Preservation and Public Use Plan was completed and approved, this organization was awarded the Official Non-Profit Cooperating Association contract and the Concession Management contracts for the park. Through this collaborative relationship with California State Parks, this organization has become a nationally recognized model for public-private partnerships. http://www.crystalcovealliance.org/
