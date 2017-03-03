Award Winning Dodge Brand Teams With Fast & Furious Franchise

GARY MATHEWS MOTORS Is Winning!!! - Thank You Clarksville For Supporting Our Local Dealership - We Appreciate Our Loyal Customers Very Much!!!!!

-- Dodge, which has been a part of thefranchise since its inception, announced today a promotional partnership with Universal Pictures for, in which Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast.arrives in theaters on April 14.In support of, Dodge is launching a multitier marketing campaign, including television ads, social media and digital extensions, and licensed products. The co-branded campaign promotes the blockbusterfranchise and Dodge//SRT, the mainstream and ultimate performance brands of FCA US. Dodge and SRT Chargers and Challengers, the world's fastest and most powerful muscle cars, are prominently featured in the upcoming movie.For more than 15 years, theseries has showcased some of the world's most iconic and significant performance vehicles, andwill continue this tradition.""The world ofis inextricably linked to our partners at Dodge," added David O'Connor, Executive Vice President of Global Franchise Management and Brand Strategy, Universal Pictures. "Time and again, they have proven their commitment to ensuring that the cars are just as beloved characters as the family members who form the heart of the series."Dodge created new television commercials to promote, including national, dealer and multicultural spots. All ads feature clips from the movie, seamlessly blended with new scenes of Dodge's and SRT's ultimate performance vehicles. The first ads begin airing Friday, March 3.The 30-second national "Muscle Heaven" spot primarily features the 2017 Dodge Challenger. Dealer versions of the ads include one spot for the Dodge Charger and Challenger, and another for the Dodge Durango and Journey.A Spanish-language co-branded "Muscle Heaven" spot has also been created and will run in key Hispanic markets. The ad was created in partnership with the Houston-based Lopez Negrete agency.Dodge//SRT brand vehicles, most notably the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, are featured inlicensed products. These include various sizes and packs of die-cast and remote control vehicles from Mattel and Jada Toys, many of which are already available in retail stores. Additional upcoming products include the Racing Rivals mobile racing game from Glu Mobile.On the heels of 2015's, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time:Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game – and the rest of the crew has been exonerated – the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.For, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.The Dodge brand is America's mainstream performance brand. With the purification of the brand and consolidation with SRT, Dodge is focusing on its performance roots with every single model it offers. The Dodge and SRT brands offer a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out within their own segments.For the 2017 model year, the Dodge brand lineup features the 25th anniversary Viper, Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger, including the new Charger Daytona and Challenger T/A, as well as the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat, the most powerful and fastest muscle car ever and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world.