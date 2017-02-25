Queens Prepares for NY Islanders and Other Major Sports Teams to Make the Borough Their Home

End

-- The Queens Chamber of Commerce firmly believes and supports the effort for a true hat-trick: bring the Islanders to Queens, move quickly on the LaGuardia Airport to Willets Point AirTrain, and build a multi-purpose sports facility to house both the Islanders and a major league soccer team. Within a small radius, Queens will become a mecca for a number of sports: Mets baseball, USTA tennis, Islanders hockey, MLS soccer, potentially cricket; among other sports and leisure activities. We have all the right pieces in place: a committed Borough President in Melinda Katz, a truly supportive Governor in Andrew Cuomo, and a groundswell of support from the business community.For the first time, the solutions to issues that have plagued Queens in the past are in place; among these are transportation, focus and excitement. Since Queens has established itself as a tourist destination, we are past the notion that everyone travels to New York to head to Manhattan. The billions being invested in LaGuardia and JFK are a testament to this.A prospective arena at Willets Point, near the home of the National Tennis Center where the the U.S. Open is played and Citi Field, would put the Islanders closer to its original fan base in Long Island and allow for soccer to be played here.