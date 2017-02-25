RelationEdge Achieves Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner Status SAN DIEGO - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- RelationEdge, a national Salesforce Implementation partner is pleased to announce it has achieved Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner status. This important milestone highlights RelationEdge's ongoing commitment to the success of its clients, partners and Salesforce. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of each and every employee.



"Achieving GOLD PARTNER status as recognized by Salesforce validates the RelationEdge value proposition to help Salesforce clients drive maximum value with the platform by focusing on process and technology. We are grateful for our relationship with Salesforce; the +800 customers we have assisted and the amazing team members at RelationEdge who work each day to drive customer success" says, Matt Stoyka, CEO at RelationEdge. "Our team is comprised of amazing and talented individuals that work diligently to delight our clients each and every day. This recognition is directly correlated to their commitment".



Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner Status status is achieved through a combination of activities that include: sourced and joint sales, individual technical certifications, technology specializations, high customer satisfaction metrics and excellent customer testimonials. RelationEdge's continued focus on hiring highly seasoned technical talent, expanding capabilities into new Salesforce technologies and enhancing the proficiency of our existing professionals is demonstrated through the new Gold Partner status. RelationEdge continues to expand is talent across its 11 markets which serve hundreds of new and existing Salesforce customers.



RelationEdge is one of four Tide Rock Ventures portfolio companies delivering professional services to the mid-market space. (Provide Insight, Signature Analytics, and MainPath Marketing being the other three.) RelationEdge was created due to the large demand for Salesforce implementations and ongoing services and maintenance requested by Salesforce.com and their clients.



About RelationEdge



RelationEdge helps companies implement Salesforce—providing a custom engineered solution that will allow you to better market, sell and service your customers. RelationEdge then provides ongoing services and support, evolving the platform to meet changing business needs and ensuring you continue to get the most value from your investment over time. RelationEdge has offices located nationally in San Diego (HQ), Atlanta, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and New York Metro. For more information, view the overview videos at



