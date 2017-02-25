News By Tag
Cosmetic Compliance 2017 Summit
Simplify Market Entry and Global Compliance
While Equipping Your Brand to Stay Competitive in a Consumer-Driven Marketplace
New York, New York March 3 – The International Quality and Productivity Center (IQPC) announces the 6th Cosmetic Compliance Summit scheduled for April 24-26, 2016, in Los Angeles.
IQPC has brought together the authoritative thought leaders who have achieved cosmetic compliance in the United States, European Union, Canada and China through their organization's own best practices. Those in attendance, whether manufacturers, formulators, retailers or marketers of cosmetic and personal care products, will learn to understand and address all updated regulations in the market.
• Kapal Dewan, Lead Biologist, FDA
• Wen Schroeder, Former Key Expert European Union & Former Scientific Advisor, Taiwan External Trade Development Council
• Darren Praznik, President & CEO, Canadian Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association
• Kevin Reiner, Senior Regulatory Affairs, Specialist, R&D, Global, Stewardship, Burt's Bees
• Claire Bing, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Tarte Cosmetics
• Andra Dallas, Counsel, Claims Substantiation, R&I, L'Oreal USA
• Amber Achilles, Former Product Marketing EU, Mary Kay
The international landscape for cosmetics is as dynamic as ever, and with this, there is an increased necessity to navigate both mature and emerging markets in order to stay competitive. Mature markets such as the EU, China, and Canada are paving the way to changing the cosmetics industry as we know it, while emerging markets are incorporating their own standards to ensure consumer safety and transparency. That's where this summit comes in. It examines and illustrates tested and proven best practices, methodologies, and technologies that can be beneficial across the entire industry globally.
