Cosmetic Compliance 2017 Summit

--March 3 –) announces thescheduled for April 24-26, 2016, in Los Angeles.IQPC has brought together the authoritative thought leaders who have achieved cosmetic compliance in the United States, European Union, Canada and China through their organization's own best practices. Those in attendance, whether manufacturers, formulators, retailers or marketers of cosmetic and personal care products, will learn to understand and address all updated regulations in the market.In addition to the information-packed learning sessions, participants have an opportunity to meet with• Kapal Dewan, Lead Biologist,• Wen Schroeder, Former Key Expert European Union & Former Scientific Advisor,• Darren Praznik, President & CEO,• Kevin Reiner, Senior Regulatory Affairs, Specialist, R&D, Global, Stewardship,• Claire Bing, Director of Regulatory Affairs,• Andra Dallas, Counsel, Claims Substantiation, R&I,• Amber Achilles, Former Product Marketing EU,and with this, there is an increased necessity to navigate both mature and emerging markets in order to stay competitive. Mature markets such as the EU, China, and Canada are paving the way to changing the cosmetics industry as we know it, while emerging markets are incorporating their own standards to ensure consumer safety and transparency. That's where this summit comes in. It examines and illustrates tested and proven best practices, methodologies, and technologies that can be beneficial across the entire industry globally.For more information or to register go to www.CosmeticsCompliance.com or email enquiryiqpc@iqpc.comAbout IQPCIQPC provides business executives around the world with tailored practical conferences, large scale events, topical seminars and in-house training programs, keeping them up-to-date with industry trends, technological developments and the regulatory landscape. IQPC's large scale conferences are market leading "must attend" events for their respective industriesFor more information, please visit