Cosmetic Compliance 2017 Summit

NEW YORK - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Cosmetic Compliance Summit

Simplify Market Entry and Global Compliance

While Equipping Your Brand to Stay Competitive in a Consumer-Driven Marketplace

New York, New York March 3 – The International Quality and Productivity Center  (IQPC) announces the 6th  Cosmetic Compliance Summit  scheduled for April 24-26, 2016, in Los Angeles.

IQPC has brought together the authoritative thought leaders who have achieved cosmetic compliance in the United States, European Union, Canada and China through their organization's own best practices. Those in attendance, whether manufacturers, formulators, retailers  or marketers of cosmetic and personal care products, will learn to understand and address all updated regulations in the market.

In addition to the information-packed learning sessions, participants have an opportunity to meet with high profile speakers such as:

• Kapal Dewan, Lead Biologist, FDA
• Wen Schroeder, Former Key Expert European Union & Former Scientific Advisor, Taiwan External Trade Development Council
• Darren Praznik, President & CEO, Canadian Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association
• Kevin Reiner, Senior Regulatory Affairs, Specialist, R&D, Global, Stewardship, Burt's Bees
• Claire Bing, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Tarte Cosmetics
• Andra Dallas, Counsel, Claims Substantiation, R&I, L'Oreal USA
• Amber Achilles, Former Product Marketing EU, Mary Kay

The international landscape for cosmetics is as dynamic as ever, and with this, there is an increased necessity to navigate both mature and emerging markets in order to stay competitive. Mature markets such as the EU, China, and Canada are paving the way to changing the cosmetics industry as we know it, while emerging markets are incorporating their own standards to ensure consumer safety and transparency.  That's where this summit comes in. It examines and illustrates tested and proven best practices, methodologies, and technologies that can be beneficial across the entire industry globally.

For more information or to register go to www.CosmeticsCompliance.com or email enquiryiqpc@iqpc.com

About IQPC

IQPC provides business executives around the world with tailored practical conferences, large scale events, topical seminars and in-house training programs, keeping them up-to-date with industry trends, technological developments and the regulatory landscape. IQPC's large scale conferences are market leading "must attend" events for their respective industries

For more information, please visit http://www.iqpc.com.

Media Contact
Katrina Savarino
212-885-2700
***@iqpc.com
