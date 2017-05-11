Maximise Plant Performance and Keep up with the Competing Market

CCGT UK 6_16 Logo_big

--O&M and Lifecycle Management Strategies for CCGT Power Plants10-11 May, 2017Crowne Plaza, City Centre Birmingham – UKT.A. Cook ConferencesJoanna Strumilowska, +44 (0)121 200 3810, j.strumilowska@tacook.comT.A. Cook is delighted to announce the 7annual O&M and Lifecycle Management Strategies for CCGT Power Plants conference, taking place on 10-11 May, 2017 in Birmingham, UK.This two day event will once again bring together the international CCGT community, with plant owners and operators, OEM's and third party service providers in attendance. In challenging market conditions, this is an opportunity to hear how other users are tackling market volatility, managing cost, and approaching O&M.An open and interactive forum designed to reflect current market conditions and challenges, this event will deliver a mixture of case studies, microforums, round table discussions and networking, designed to bring the community together for debate, learning and benchmarking.Agenda highlights are set to include:- Effective CCGT fleet management- Technical upgrade of an 18 year old CCGT plant at Sutton Bridge– Experiences with Capacity Mechanism and potential impact on running regimes- Optimising inventory management across a global platform- How to survive and thrive in the new Capacity Market- Insurance industry guidance and consideration– How to meet flexibility requirements· …and moreRegistration is now live, with group discounts currently available. Join the over 600 strong community of CCGT plant operators from Europe, North America and Asia, and don't miss this unique opportunity and discover how you can maximise plant efficiency, reliability and availability without impacting cost or margin.