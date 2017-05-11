 
Maximise Plant Performance and Keep up with the Competing Market

 
 
CCGT UK 6_16 Logo_big
CCGT UK 6_16 Logo_big
 
BIRMINGHAM, England - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- TA Cook presents the 7th annual O&M and Lifecycle Management Strategies for CCGT Power Plants Conference

Event Name:      O&M and Lifecycle Management Strategies for CCGT Power Plants
Dates:          10-11 May, 2017
Location:          Crowne Plaza, City Centre Birmingham – UK
Organisers:         T.A. Cook Conferences
Contact:          Joanna Strumilowska, +44 (0)121 200 3810, j.strumilowska@tacook.com


Maximise Plant Performance and Keep up with the Competing Market

T.A. Cook is delighted to announce the 7th annual O&M and Lifecycle Management Strategies for CCGT Power Plants conference, taking place on 10-11 May, 2017 in Birmingham, UK.

This two day event will once again bring together the international CCGT community, with plant owners and operators, OEM's and third party service providers in attendance. In challenging market conditions, this is an opportunity to hear how other users are tackling market volatility, managing cost, and approaching O&M.

An open and interactive forum designed to reflect current market conditions and challenges, this event will deliver a mixture of case studies, microforums, round table discussions and networking, designed to bring the community together for debate, learning and benchmarking.

Agenda highlights are set to include:

·        RWE - Effective CCGT fleet management

·        Calon Energy - Technical upgrade of an 18 year old CCGT plant at Sutton Bridge

·        Centrica – Experiences with Capacity Mechanism and potential impact on running regimes

·        InterGen - Optimising inventory management across a global platform

·        National Grid - How to survive and thrive in the new Capacity Market

·        Marsh - Insurance industry guidance and consideration

·        OMV – How to meet flexibility requirements

·        …and more

Registration is now live, with group discounts currently available. Join the over 600 strong community of CCGT plant operators from Europe, North America and Asia, and don't miss this unique opportunity and discover how you can maximise plant efficiency, reliability and availability without impacting cost or margin.

