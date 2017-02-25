 
News By Tag
* Paleo
* Alternative Health
* Diabetes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Integrative Medicine Experts Present the Latest Research on a Holistic Approach to Disease

UCSF and Sutter Health to Host Symposium on Advancements in Functional Medicine for Better Health
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Paleo
Alternative Health
Diabetes

Industry:
Health

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN FRANCISCO - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Akil Palanisamy M.D.

415-601-7368

palaniaa@sutterhealth.org

 The 2017 IHH-UCSF Symposium on the Paleo Approach and Functional Medicine will be held March 4, 2017 at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine. The panel of internationally-recognized functional medicine experts speaking at the event include Chris Kresser, LAc, Robb Wolf, Dr. Akil Palanisamy, James Maskell, Dr. Shilpa Saxena, Michelle Tam, Dr. Ron Sinha, Dr. Stephan Guyenet and Nicolette Hahn Niman, JD.

The 18th annual symposium will host 600 attendees in addition to a recorded live-stream in HD to an audience of 20,000.  Attendees are primarily healthcare providers including physicians, functional medicine and wellness practitioners from all disciplines, however the event welcomes anyone interested in the Paleo approach to health.  Organized by the Sutter Health Institute for Health and Healing (IHH), the oldest center for integrative medicine in the US, and the Integrative Medicine Network at UCSF, the format encourages audience participation with remote Q&A functionality available through Twitter.

"We're excited to bring together some of the smartest people in nutrition and health who will present their cutting-edge knowledge in a practical and accessible way. Advancements in holistic approaches to treating cardiovascular disease, managing diabetes, and improving brain health are topics that can benefit almost everyone," said holistic medicine expert Akil Palanisamy, MD, a Harvard trained physician who specializes in the Paleo diet, Ayurveda, and alternative medicine.

The event agenda will focus on evidence-based strategies and the latest research from functional medicine about how to eat, move and supplement for improved health.  New findings on brain health, adrenal fatigue, insulin and obesity, and a cardiovascular disease will be covered.

For complete program details, speaker info and tickets please visit http://bit.ly/ucsfpaleo

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND HEALING

The Sutter Health Institute for Health and Healing (IHH) is one of the oldest centers for Integrative Medicine in the US. For over 25 years, IHH has provided cutting-edge clinical services and evidence- based education integrating the best of alternative and conventional therapies.

:
ABOUT INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE NETWORK AT UCSF

The Integrative Medicine Network at UCSF (IMN) believes that bridging the gap between alternative and conventional medicine will lead to the improvement of patient care and choices.  IMN promotes research and education in the safe, effective use of integrative medicine therapies.

###

For interview opportunities or media passes please contact PR Contact: Stacey Spiegel at 310-403-7032 or stacey@dcreativedesign.com

Additional Press Material available for download: http://bit.ly/EventPress

Contact
Stacey Spiegel
Daedalus Creative Design + Marketing
***@dcreativedesign.com
End
Source:Sutter Health Insititute of Health and Healing
Email:***@dcreativedesign.com Email Verified
Tags:Paleo, Alternative Health, Diabetes
Industry:Health
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share