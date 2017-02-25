News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Integrative Medicine Experts Present the Latest Research on a Holistic Approach to Disease
UCSF and Sutter Health to Host Symposium on Advancements in Functional Medicine for Better Health
415-601-7368
palaniaa@sutterhealth.org
The 2017 IHH-UCSF Symposium on the Paleo Approach and Functional Medicine will be held March 4, 2017 at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine. The panel of internationally-
The 18th annual symposium will host 600 attendees in addition to a recorded live-stream in HD to an audience of 20,000. Attendees are primarily healthcare providers including physicians, functional medicine and wellness practitioners from all disciplines, however the event welcomes anyone interested in the Paleo approach to health. Organized by the Sutter Health Institute for Health and Healing (IHH), the oldest center for integrative medicine in the US, and the Integrative Medicine Network at UCSF, the format encourages audience participation with remote Q&A functionality available through Twitter.
"We're excited to bring together some of the smartest people in nutrition and health who will present their cutting-edge knowledge in a practical and accessible way. Advancements in holistic approaches to treating cardiovascular disease, managing diabetes, and improving brain health are topics that can benefit almost everyone," said holistic medicine expert Akil Palanisamy, MD, a Harvard trained physician who specializes in the Paleo diet, Ayurveda, and alternative medicine.
The event agenda will focus on evidence-based strategies and the latest research from functional medicine about how to eat, move and supplement for improved health. New findings on brain health, adrenal fatigue, insulin and obesity, and a cardiovascular disease will be covered.
For complete program details, speaker info and tickets please visit http://bit.ly/
ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND HEALING
The Sutter Health Institute for Health and Healing (IHH) is one of the oldest centers for Integrative Medicine in the US. For over 25 years, IHH has provided cutting-edge clinical services and evidence- based education integrating the best of alternative and conventional therapies.
:
ABOUT INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE NETWORK AT UCSF
The Integrative Medicine Network at UCSF (IMN) believes that bridging the gap between alternative and conventional medicine will lead to the improvement of patient care and choices. IMN promotes research and education in the safe, effective use of integrative medicine therapies.
###
For interview opportunities or media passes please contact PR Contact: Stacey Spiegel at 310-403-7032 or stacey@dcreativedesign.com
Additional Press Material available for download: http://bit.ly/
Contact
Stacey Spiegel
Daedalus Creative Design + Marketing
***@dcreativedesign.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse