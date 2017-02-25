Honduras Whole Bean Coffee by Aroma Bravo Garners 4 and 5 Star Reviews on Amazon

 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo, an organic coffee and tea company based in Nevada, is extremely pleased by the positive response of Amazon customers to its coffee beans. It has not been long since Aroma Bravo's Honduras whole bean coffee has been launched on Amazon.com, but the product has already been getting high praises for its remarkable taste and flavor profile.

"This coffee is very rich and flavorful. I actually bought Aroma Bravo's Medium Dark Roast for the office since we all take turns in bringing whole coffee beans. People at work are often divided when it comes to medium roasts, but it turned out to be a big hit despite our various tastes in coffee. We loved the richness of the coffee without being too overpowering. It was perfectly balanced and suited everyone's taste," wrote M. Harper, who gave the brand 4 out of 5 stars.

"I like the smooth and clean taste of Aroma Bravo's Honduras whole bean coffee. Cocoa emerges as the predominant flavor, but there's a slight hint of citrus which makes the coffee go well with chocolate and lemon-based desserts. The resulting taste is very well-balanced, without that chalkiness and bitter aftertaste that you get from other medium roast brands. Overall, it is an excellent medium roast that I would highly recommend," wrote D. Coffey, who gave the brand 5 out of 5 stars.

These positive reviews from satisfied customers are testaments to the premium quality and flavorful taste of Aroma Bravo coffee. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the brand is now earning its place alongside top gourmet coffee brands on Amazon.com.

"We're very happy with the great response to our whole coffee beans. We spent a lot of time and effort in sourcing the best coffee beans all the way from Honduras so that our customers can enjoy every cup of our specialty coffee. To hear the positive feedback from our valued customers themselves is just so rewarding! We are planning to offer more roast types soon to give our customers even more choices in their coffee," a company spokesperson remarked.

Coffee lovers can learn more about Aroma Bravo at https://www.amazon.com/Honduras-Coffee-Whole-Bean-Marcala....

About Aroma Bravo

Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is a trusted brand of Honduras whole bean coffee online. Its commitment to providing the best gourmet coffee beans is just one of the reasons why many Amazon customers highly recommend it.

