News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Avani Spa Recognized as One of Top 100 Spas of 2016
Destination spa on the shores of Geneva Lake invites guests to experience one of the top spa retreats in the country
"As one of the most reputable destination spas in the Lake Geneva area, we take great pride in staying ahead of the curve when it comes to Avani Spa," said Lisa McLernon, Avani Spa Director. "We are proud to be included on this list of the best spas in the country!"
Spas of America, which is the largest spa travel directory in North America, seeks to inspire healthy living and travel by connecting consumers to the spas and travel experiences they are looking for. The Top 100 Spas of 2016 were determined based on consumer website behavior. A complete list of the 100 spas recognized can be found as follows: http://www.spasofamerica.com/
Avani Spa is currently featuring seasonal coconut lime treatments, including massages, body scrubs, facials, manicures and pedicures. For details about Avani Spa and available treatments and services, please call 1-800-SPA-1000 or visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse