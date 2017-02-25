News By Tag
Castle Placement Exclusive Placement Agent for $13 Million Equity Raise for Spyeye Technologies
Based in San Diego and Silicon Valley, Spyeye sells a breakthrough patented (issued) hand-held camera that sees into and through walls, clothing, packages, backpacks, mattresses and other such barriers to reveal detailed images of hidden contents such as knives, contraband, explosives and guns. Spyeye's cameras have a multitude of uses in security, such as at airports, police, sporting arenas, package carriers and military checkpoints. The cameras also have extensive commercial applications, such as for contractors to locate pipes and wiring inside walls.
Spyeye's customers include the CIA (In Q Tel), Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Schiphol Airport, and a Massachusetts state prison. The management team has extensive relevant experience in engineering, management and sales. Proceeds will be used for developing the next generation of high resolution cameras, marketing and increasing staff across the company.
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses the latest technology to connect its issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.
Contact: John Haltmaier (212) 418-1183 jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com.
Castle Placement John Haltmaier
(212) 418-1183 jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com
jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com
