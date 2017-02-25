 

Award Winning Composer Paul Trubachik Hosts Soul-Folk Songwriter FERGHEART And Synth Pop Pioneer Bill Wadhams

 
LOS ANGELES - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel presents an evening of indie, Americana, soul-folk, and pop music live in Portland, Oregon, Friday April 7th, 2017 featuring Paul Trubachik, Bill Wadhams, and Los Angeles-based journeyman musician and songwriter FERGHEART and his laid-back brand of "soul-folk". Returning to Portland after tours from Nashville to New York, FERGHEART will perform new material and a fresh arrangement of his forthcoming single "My Net Worth (Is A Negative Number)".

Performing songs from his debut record "All Animals Are Sad After Sex". Paul's music has been featured in film, web, and national radio/television campaigns. His work in advertising has been continually recognized by back-to-back Telly awards. Paul has written music for Obama For America 08/12, Human Rights First, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Ad Council, and numerous progressive causes around the country.

Bill Wadhams & Friends is led by Bill Wadhams, singer of the '80s hit "Obsession", and the band Animotion. Before becoming a pioneer of synth pop, Bill was a singer/songwriter playing acoustic guitar and singing in pubs. He carries on that tradition here.

Listen to the Artists' Soundclound Playlist

Tickets Available Now via Cascade Tickets

https://youtu.be/8wceF-_mgRg



