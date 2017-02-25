 
Brightstar Solar Recognized for Providing Jobs and Clean Energy in Massachusetts

The Solar Power World Top 500 Solar Contractors List includes Marlborough-based solar firm, which employs 8 local professionals
 
 
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar power is a booming business worldwide, but Massachusetts local installer Brightstar Solar is among the companies recently named to an annual and well-recognized list of North America's top solar contractors. Brightstar Solar achieved a rank of 422 out of 500 solar companies.

The Top 500 Solar Contractors List is developed by Solar Power World magazine to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the U.S. and Canada. The companies on the list are growing the economy, providing jobs and offering electricity consumers a choice about how they get their power. The list was released July 26.

"The companies on this year's list exude solar-business brilliance, and they deserve to be recognized not only for being great companies but also for how their work positively impacts the environment," said Kathie Zipp, managing editor of Solar Power World. Solar energy is a renewable resource with great potential to significantly reduce our nation's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a national solar industry association.

Brightstar Solar employs 8 workers, who installed 380 kW of solar in 2015. Since its founding in 2009, the company has installed 1.29 MW of solar. Brightstar Solar, founded by husband and wife Jon and Mona Reese, prides itself on being the local choice for residential solar installations in Massachusetts. The company offers an unparalleled experience to their customers by consistently and professionally providing high quality components, aesthetically sensitive designs, and flawless execution.

"We are very excited to be recognized by Solar Power World's Top Solar Contractors list for the third time in a row.  We are thrilled to be a company that is large enough to have real experience and expertise, but still small enough to keep a high degree of owner involvement, " said Mona Reese, founding partner of Brightstar Solar.

Brightstar Solar works amid a burgeoning business market. The U.S. solar market is expected to grow 119% this year, according to global research firm GTM Research. While a majority of solar electricity is produced at large, utility-scale solar power plants, the greatest number of solar jobs are located with companies like Brightstar Solar—firms doing the work to bring clean energy to the public.

"No one can deny that local companies are supporting the growth of the solar industry and the economy as a whole," Zipp said. "Our Top Solar Contractors are the face of the industry—meeting homeowners and business leaders on doorsteps every day."

About Brightstar Solar - http://brightstarsolar.net/about/

Brightstar Solar is one of the oldest and most experienced solar installers in Massachusetts.  Since 2009, they provide solar installations for residential and commercial clinets.  Contact Brightstar Solar at 617-564-0050 or http://brightstarsolar.net/contact-us/ for a free evaluation of your Massachusetts home or business.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World (SPW) is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better. SPW is published by WTWH Media in Cleveland, Ohio.

