Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $10 Million Equity Raise for Dedicated Funding

Castle Placement

Contact

Castle Placemen John Haltmaier

(212) 418-1183 - jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com

jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com Castle Placemen John Haltmaier(212) 418-1183 - jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com

End

-- Dedicated Funding, LLC (Dedicated) announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $10 million of capital. Proceeds will be used to fund working capital and Dedicated's equipment portfolio.Dedicated provides equipment leasing solutions for many kinds of credit worthy entities – businesses, municipalities, non-profits, etc. Leased equipment includes aircraft, rail assets, machine tools, medical and dental, among other things.Dedicated is based in Murray, Utah and is led by Grant Finch, Kyle Winther and Drew Roberts, who combined have over 85 years of experience and have originated, underwritten and closed thousands of transactions throughout several business cycles.Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses the latest technology to connect its issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.Contact: John Haltmaier. (212) 418-1183 - jhaltmaier@castleplacement.com.