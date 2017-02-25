 
News By Tag
* Invacare Scooters
* Style is forever
* Orion and comet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gland
  Vaud
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Invacare launches its 'Style is Forever' campaign to introduce the new Orion & Comet scooters

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Invacare Scooters
Style is forever
Orion and comet

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Gland - Vaud - Switzerland

GLAND, Switzerland - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mobility scooter market leader Invacare, has unveiled its highly anticipated 'Style is Forever' campaign to support the launch of its new generation of well-known Orion & Comet mobility scooters. The campaign aims to challenge preconceptions around ageing and aims to encourage users to express themselves and say 'this is me!'.

Speaking about the release of the campaign, EMEA Marketing Vice President, Ricardo Perez Font says: "We're delighted to be able to introduce the new generation of Orion & Comet scooters with this exciting and inspirational new campaign. We feel that 'Style is Forever' positively communicates the benefits of this exceptional new range of mobility scooters as well as embodying the 'Yes You Can' ethos of the Invacare brand."

The new range of scooters have undergone a series of design changes and upgrades to offer users additional customisability as well as improved performance and reliability. Key features include:

Design & Style

Now available with 10 new interchangeable shroud colours, users can customize their scooters in line with their individual style and personal preference. Furthermore, an extensive range of accessories are available to ensure users can adapt their scooters based to their individual needs and requirements.

Safe & Strong

Built from high quality and robust materials, the new scooters offer maximum durability, strength and reliability. All models come packed with a range of safety features as standard and have undergone stringent testing in TÜV laboratories; offering users additional reassurance and peace of mind.

Comfort & Control

To maximise control, the tiller has been completely redesigned to make steering safer and easier for the user allowing for a more relaxed seated position when driving. Additionally, the new suspension system has been designed to minimise impact between the base and seating, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable ride than ever before.

The new generation of Orion & Comet scooters are available now across Europe. To find out more, please go to www.invacare.eu.com

Contact
Invacare EMEA Communication Team
***@invacare.com
End
Source:Invacare
Email:***@invacare.com
Posted By:***@invacare.com Email Verified
Tags:Invacare Scooters, Style is forever, Orion and comet
Industry:Medical
Location:Gland - Vaud - Switzerland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Invacare Europe PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share