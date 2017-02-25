News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Michelle Kulp joins Protection From Abuse
Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Kulp named Marketing & Media Director
Ms. Kulp is an international book launch and publishing expert, as well as a six-time number one bestselling author. She has helped authors publish and leverage bestselling books through her Amazon Bestseller Program. Ms. Kulp also mentors women who want to start, grow, or build online businesses through her "Become a 6 Figure Woman" website.
"My vision for this organization has always been to 'build it' with the hope qualified and passionate women like Michelle would hoist the mission upon their capable shoulders, and carry the mission forward," said CEO Steven Dana. "Michelle's addition to our organization advances that vision, and we are all excited for her anticipated contributions."
Notably, Ms. Kulp is a survivor of domestic violence, and volunteered at the House of Ruth for many years, providing legal support and resources to victims of domestic violence. Ms. Kulp spent 17 years working in the legal field as a paralegal and legal secretary prior to her current endeavors.
"Domestic violence and abuse affects women, children, as well as the workplace and our legal systems. I am proud to join the team, and look forward to supporting the organization in carrying out their mission to educate, guide, and protect at-risk victims," said Ms. Kulp.
About PROTECTION FROM ABUSE:
PROTECTION FROM ABUSE Security Services is a Pennsylvania Non-Profit 501(c)(3) corporation and national victim services provider, with a mission to deliver free education, guidance, and protective services to at-risk victims of Domestic Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, Human Trafficking, and Sexual Assault. For more information, visit https://www.ProtectionFromAbuse.org.
Contact
Steven Dana, CEO
***@protectionfromabuse.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse