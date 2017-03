Internationally Beloved Children's Author to Visit North Central Virginia

Julia Cook is Known for Speaking "Kid Language" and Travels the World Presenting Problem Solving Strategies to Kids, Parents and Educators

-- With over 2 million books sold in various languages and on several continents, Parenting Expert Julia Cook's successful strategy is "Read a Book, Teach a Child a Life Lesson." Her books have won multiple accolades, including several AEP (American Educational Publishers) Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval. Cook will visit various schools the week of March 6, reading and presenting to children while also giving parents and educators successful books and strategies to deal with children's issues.One of Cook's most popular books,has propelled as high as #46 on the Top 100 Books on Amazon and has consistently ranked #1 on Amazon for Social Skills and Manners for Children's Books. The book also recently landed onby www.readbrightly.com , a Penguin Random House Company, and it has been developed into a musical which premiered last week at the school at which it was inspired in Fremont, Nebraska.- a New York-based children's theatre production company - created and produced the musical based on the book which is touring and performing at schools and art venues throughout the United States this Spring through the end of the 2018 school year.Other 'Cook Books' deal with subjects such as making friends, attitude, cliques, technology usage and other behavioral subjects. Some titles tackle more serious subjects such as divorce, anxiety, depression, bullying, eating disorders, stranger danger, and racism.W.W. Robinson - Woodstock1231 Susan Ave, Woodstock, VA 22664Linville-Edom-Rockingham Co3653 Linville Edom Rd, Linville, VA 22834Riverbend Elem - Elkton14556 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827Smithland Elem - Harrisonburg474 Linda Ln, Harrisonburg, VA 22802Spotswood Elementary School -400 Mountain View Dr, Harrisonburg, VA 22801Keister Elem - Harrisonburg100 Maryland Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22801Ware Elem - Staunton330 Grubert Ave, Staunton, VA 24401Westwood Elem - Waynesboro548 Rosser Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980Berkeley Glenn - Waynesboro1020 Jefferson Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980William Perry - Waynesboro840 King Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980Crozet Elem - Crozet1407 Crozet Ave, Crozet, VA 22932Julia is a former teacher and counselor who has authored over 70 books published by the CDC, Boys Town Press and the National Center for Youth Issues.'Cook Books' are appropriate for all children (and some adults) and many of her books are especially helpful to children on the autism spectrum. Her titles have also been endorsed by the Alaska Department of Education, EAGALA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Chidhelp, Darkness to Light, USA Volleyball, the CDC, and the list goes on. Julia's books have been featured in Parents magazine, The New Yorker, The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Fatherly.com and CNN's Headline News. For more information, go to www.juliacookonline.com