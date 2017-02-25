 

Internationally Beloved Children's Author to Visit North Central Virginia

Julia Cook is Known for Speaking "Kid Language" and Travels the World Presenting Problem Solving Strategies to Kids, Parents and Educators
 
julia cook smaller
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 2 million books sold in various languages and on several continents, Parenting Expert Julia Cook's successful strategy is "Read a Book, Teach a Child a Life Lesson." Her books have won multiple accolades, including several AEP (American Educational Publishers) Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval. Cook will visit various schools the week of March 6, reading and presenting to children while also giving parents and educators successful books and strategies to deal with children's issues.

One of Cook's most popular books, My Mouth is a Volcano, has propelled as high as #46 on the Top 100 Books on Amazon and has consistently ranked #1 on Amazon for Social Skills and Manners for Children's Books. The book also recently landed on Red, White, and Rude: Picture Books to Help Politicians Behave Better on the Campaign Trail by www.readbrightly.com, a Penguin Random House Company, and it has been developed into a musical which premiered last week at the school at which it was inspired in Fremont, Nebraska. Stars within Reach - a New York-based children's theatre production company - created and produced the musical based on the book which is touring and performing at schools and art venues throughout the United States this Spring through the end of the 2018 school year.

Other 'Cook Books' deal with subjects such as making friends, attitude, cliques, technology usage and other behavioral subjects. Some titles tackle more serious subjects such as divorce, anxiety, depression, bullying, eating disorders, stranger danger, and racism.

Cook is available for interviews before or after any of the sessions below:

Monday, March 6, AM

W.W. Robinson - Woodstock
1231 Susan Ave, Woodstock, VA 22664

Monday, March 6, PM

Linville-Edom-Rockingham Co
3653 Linville Edom Rd, Linville, VA 22834

Tues 3/7, AM

Riverbend Elem - Elkton
14556 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827

Tues 3/7, PM Split

Smithland Elem - Harrisonburg
474 Linda Ln, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Spotswood Elementary School -
400 Mountain View Dr, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Wed 3/8, AM

Keister Elem - Harrisonburg
100 Maryland Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Wed 3/8, PM

Ware Elem - Staunton
330 Grubert Ave, Staunton, VA 24401

Thurs 3/9, AM

Westwood Elem - Waynesboro
548 Rosser Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Thurs 3/9, PM

Berkeley Glenn - Waynesboro
1020 Jefferson Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Fri 3/10, AM

William Perry - Waynesboro
840 King Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Fri 3/10, PM

Crozet Elem - Crozet
1407 Crozet Ave, Crozet, VA 22932

More about Julia Cook:

Julia is a former teacher and counselor who has authored over 70 books published by the CDC, Boys Town Press and the National Center for Youth Issues. Her gift is the ability to effectively translate important adult, behavioral and mental health information into kid language.

'Cook Books' are appropriate for all children (and some adults) and many of her books are especially helpful to children on the autism spectrum. Her titles have also been endorsed by the Alaska Department of Education, EAGALA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Chidhelp, Darkness to Light, USA Volleyball, the CDC, and the list goes on. Julia's books have been featured in Parents magazine, The New Yorker, The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Fatherly.com and CNN's Headline News. For more information, go to www.juliacookonline.com.

Source:Julia Cook
