Cushman & Wakefield-Brokered Leases Reflect Ongoing Momentum for Chicago Industrial Market

Rosemont-Based Team Inks Commitments by Helm Group and Nichols Display Group

-- A Cushman & Wakefield (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/)team specializing in Chicago-area industrial tenant and landlord representation has completed two transactions totaling nearly 143,000 square feet in the regional market. The long-term lease and sublease illustrate ongoing user demand and record-setting fundamentals.In Bridgeview, Cushman & Wakefield's Dan Wilkins and Lou Hall represented Helm Group Inc. (http://www.helmgroup.com/)in its 86,268-square-foot lease at 7400 W. 100Place. Helm Group – the parent corporation for a family of privately owned companies that offer a full range of construction and maintenance services – will consolidate two local facilities to the building in an expansion play. ML Realty owns the property and was represented by Steve Connolly and Packy Doyle of NAI Hiffman.Wilkins and Hall also served as sublandlord representative for filtration products manufacturer and supplier Filtration Group Corporation (https://www.filtrationgroup.com/), following a consolidation that resulted in 56,255 square feet of surplus space at 515 Huehl Ave. in Northbrook. The Rosemont, Ill.-based team has completed multiple transactions for Filtration Group on a national and global basis. Nichols Display Group ( http://www.gonichols.com/ ), which specializes in trade show exhibits and services, sublet the Northbrook space and was represented by Tom Condon from Lee and Associates.Cushman & Wakefield's industrial brokerage platform provides global resources and local expertise for tenant and landlord representation, disposition and acquisition services, transaction management, and industrial consulting including labor and demographic analysis. In 2016 globally, this group completed more than 4,799 industrial lease and sale transactions, including Capital Markets transactions, totaling nearly 185.8 million square feet with an aggregate value in excess of $6.2 billion.###Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake) on Twitter.