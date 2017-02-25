News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield-Brokered Leases Reflect Ongoing Momentum for Chicago Industrial Market
Rosemont-Based Team Inks Commitments by Helm Group and Nichols Display Group
In Bridgeview, Cushman & Wakefield's Dan Wilkins and Lou Hall represented Helm Group Inc. (http://www.helmgroup.com/)
Wilkins and Hall also served as sublandlord representative for filtration products manufacturer and supplier Filtration Group Corporation (https://www.filtrationgroup.com/)
Cushman & Wakefield's industrial brokerage platform provides global resources and local expertise for tenant and landlord representation, disposition and acquisition services, transaction management, and industrial consulting including labor and demographic analysis. In 2016 globally, this group completed more than 4,799 industrial lease and sale transactions, including Capital Markets transactions, totaling nearly 185.8 million square feet with an aggregate value in excess of $6.2 billion.
