Attention: Sun Acquisitions welcomes Ken Kurtz to the team

-- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce that Ken Kurtz has joined the team as an advisor. Ken has been advising buyers and sellers of businesses for over nine years. Prior to that, Ken was the successful owner of a brick and mortar and e-commerce retail business that he had built up over 25 years.Being a former owner of a business has allowed Ken to become thoroughly familiar with what it takes to successfully build, operate and sell a business. His experience has enabled him to work with business owners to adequately understand their specific needs and make sure that the true value of the business is represented.Ken has a business degree in marketing and computer science from the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. He enjoys being an active member of the community through his role on the board of directors for the Northbrook Rotary Club and through his participation in other non-profit organizations.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603