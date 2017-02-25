Big Dev the Bad Guy - The Rise of a Born Actor

MXM Music X Movies Productions Presents: The Rise of a Born Actor although the hustle might change but the grind never stops!

Big Dev the Bad Guy

Media Contact

Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name

8328195303

yvonnewilcox@ yvonnewilcoxpenname.com Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name8328195303

End

-- The link between film, radio and the driven desire to succeed has this inspiring MXM MARXMEN MUSIC Artist getting recognized as an Actor by expressing life through ideas to portraying different universally urban accepted characters Dwight Jackson aka Big Dev the Bad Guy is touching tangible heights for new beginnings in 2017.Big Dev the Bad Guy has the natural talents and abilities to entertain and control audiences and stage through body language, movement and speech. These skills set forth a vivid visual for the Yonkers NY raised native to interactively make the right connections.Collaborative Power Dynamic's like the Yonkers Legendary DJ O.P and NYC's the Drama King DJ Kay Slay both saw an Actor when they met with Big Dev the Bad Guy. Big Dev the Bad Guy is scheduled to appear in Slay's web series titled "Straight Stuntin Chronicles" Volume 5. Big Dev the Bad Guy makes guest appearances in the "The Art of Getting Robbed pt 3 " a Yonkers based web series produced by DJ O.P. and MXM own series "INAYOMIN " in which Big Dev the Bad Guy is one of the main characters.