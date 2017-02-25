News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
See Officially Endorsed U2 Tribute Band - 2U Plays Cove Haven Resorts Saturday, March 18
See the OFFICIALLY endorsed U2 Tribute Band at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts March 2017! Don't miss the U2 experience! Limited tickets available!
The utmost attention has been paid to detail. Feeling that it was not enough only to emulate U2's music "to the note", which this band does second to none, 2U recreates a live U2 show experience.
While their lead vocalist is indeed a dead ringer for Bono, all of the band-members actually resemble their respective counter-part in U2 as well. With lighting, sound, and costuming, the band has no rival in the tribute community. They are the best at what they do and have a full booking calendar, world-wide and year 'round to attest to that fact.
Gaining widespread notoriety through tireless touring since 2001, they've been performing together and have become the absolute best U2 tribute band that the world has to offer. They have been reviewed in nationally distributed publications as "A Beatle-mania-
Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets. View all events at Cove Haven: http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/
ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS
In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.
Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production.
Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171.
To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse