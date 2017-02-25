News By Tag
Lang Honored by NDHFA: Greatest Producer of NDHFA's Affordable Home Loans in 2016
NDHFA's homeownership programs help first-time buyers, households that previously owned a home and need assistance buying again, and special needs households including single parents, veterans, and households with disabled or elderly family members in the home. Champion Awards are presented to NDHFA partners based on the volume of loans produced and participation in locally sponsored affordable housing activities.
"The Champion awards recognize and celebrate the work of individuals, non-profit organizations, public agencies, and private sector businesses that make exceptional affordable housing contributions in North Dakota," said Jolene Kline, NDHFA executive director.
One of those Champions is Travis Lang of Cornerstone Bank in Bismarck, ND. Lang was the greatest individual producer of NDHFA's affordable home loans in 2016. He originated 56 mortgages, providing more than $11 million in financing.
Lang says, "I believe in home ownership, and am proud of the impact it has had on my own life. With the affordable home financing available from NDHFA, I am happy to be able to help others achieve what I have felt when I purchased my first home."
Being born and raised in Bismarck/Mandan, Lang knows the true value of being a North Dakotan. He has a passion to help people achieve the dream of home ownership. Lang has been Cornerstone Bank's top mortgage producer for the last four years and was a member of the mortgage team when Cornerstone Bank was the 4-time Champion of Affordable Housing. Lang is located at Cornerstone Bank's south Bismarck location at 600 2nd Street South, Suite 100. Or you can call him at 701- 751-4637.
NDHFA is a self-supporting state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, oversees the agency.
Cornerstone Holding Company, based in North Dakota, is the parent company of Cornerstone Bank. One of North Dakota's ten largest financial institutions, Cornerstone Holding Company is an $820 million financial institution. Cornerstone Bank has North Dakota locations in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Makoti, New Town, Parshall, Plaza, Watford City and a South Dakota location in Sioux Falls. There are Cornerstone Mortgage offices Grand Forks and Minot, North Dakota along with Aberdeen, South Dakota. Cornerstone Bank provides an expansive product offering while staying true to their mission of providing access to financial experts who give straight answers and the best possible financial options. Cornerstone's offerings include business and personal loans, deposits and cash management services, online and mobile banking along with mortgage services. https://www.cornerstonebanks.net/
See accompanying photo attached including:
NDHFA Executive Director Jolene Kline, Cornerstone Bank Home Mortgage Consultant Travis Lang, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Contact
Kristin Jaeger, Marketing Director
701.898.0221
***@cornerstonebanks.net
