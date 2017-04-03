Making Metabolically Active Brown Fat from White Fat-Derived Stem Cells

 
Tissue Engineering Part A
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Researchers have demonstrated the potential to engineer brown adipose tissue, which has therapeutic promise to treat metabolic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, from white adipose-derived stem cells (ASCs). The study describes a method to produce brown fat tissue, which exists in only small amounts in adults, and is published in Tissue Engineering, Part A, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the Tissue Engineering (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/ten.tea.2016.0399) website until April 3, 2017.

Jennifer Elisseeff, Jessica Yang, and coauthors from Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore, MD), and Ecole Polytechnique (Palaiseau, France) used a "browning" process to trigger the transition of mature adipocytes generated from white ASCs into brown adipocytes. The brown adipocytes exhibited the increased metabolic activity characteristic of brown fat tissue. The researchers report their method and results in the article entitled "Metabolically Active Three-Dimensional Brown Adipose Tissue Engineered from White Adipose-Derived Stem Cells (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/ten.tea.201...)."

"Scientists are discovering novel ways to engineer the adipose system to leverage its 'stemness' and now, its metabolic phenotype. These two approaches will provide substantial opportunities in the treatment of disease," says Tissue EngineeringCo-Editor-in-Chief Peter C. Johnson, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI, LLC and President and CEO, Scintellix, LLC, Raleigh, NC.

About the Journal
Tissue Engineering (http://www.liebertpub.com/ten) is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online and in print in three parts: Part A, the flagship journal published 24 times per year; Part B: Reviews, published bimonthly, and Part C: Methods, published 12 times per year. Led by Co-Editors-In-Chief Antonios G. Mikos, PhD, Louis Calder Professor at Rice University, Houston, TX, and Peter C. Johnson, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI, LLC and President and CEO, Scintellix, LLC, Raleigh, NC, the Journal brings together scientific and medical experts in the fields of biomedical engineering, material science, molecular and cellular biology, and genetic engineering. Tissue Engineering is the official journal of the Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS).Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed online at the Tissue Engineering website.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Stem Cells and Development, Human Gene Therapy, and Advances in Wound Care. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (http://www.genengnews.com/)), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

