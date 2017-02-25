 
Industry News





Bob Harrison Joins Wharfedale Pro

 
 
Bob Harrison
Bob Harrison
HUNTINGDON, England - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- To support the introduction of new products and to continue Pan European growth, Bob Harrison joins Wharfedale Pro as International Pro Audio Sales Manager.

Bob's background in Pro Audio is extensive.  Having worked for Beyerdynamic, EAW and Peavey, Bob has strong sales experience within the industry.  More recently Bob has been active with Pan-European distribution of several audio brands.  This experience puts him in a strong position to support resellers and distributors throughout Europe.

"Its exciting times at Wharfedale Pro", said Bob. "We have many new products to launch.  With ProLight and Sound 2017 now so close, I look forward to using that chance to meet many distribution friends and to build the relationships needed for business growth."

Bob will directly support all UK Wharfedale Pro resellers and the European distribution network.

_____


About Wharfedale Pro

Born from one of Britain's most prestigious and sought after audio brands, Wharfedale Pro is a leading developer and manufacturer of loudspeakers, amplifiers, mixers, microphones and signal processors. Since the early 1980's when Wharfedale PA systems were first created they have evolved using world class expertise and technology. Their state of the art vertically integrated factory ensures that build quality from component through to end product is second to none, resulting in a finished product just as the designers intended.


http://www.wharfedalepro.com

