Finnish startup launches affordable landing page service

 
 
landingpages.hotsnow.fi-2_small
landingpages.hotsnow.fi-2_small
ESPOO, Finland - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Finnish startup launches affordable landing page service.

Igor Polyakov, a CEO and a Creative Director of Finnish Creative Agency hotsnow announced today the launch of their very affordable landing Page service. Their price is as low as starting from €198 inc. VAT.

" Instead of paying monthly fees that ending as huge sums during a year, we are offering an affordable range of one-time fee price", said Igor.

The idea about this business come after struggling to get the simple task done - to build an effective landing page on the budget. There are plenty of sophisticated and expensive services that offering building the pages exist, but surprisingly they all sharing many common hassles: monthly fees, difficult interfaces, requirements, software updates, etc.

Our offer is simple: you will send us your information and we will build a killer landing page for you. As fast as starting from 48 hours.

According to Igor Polyakov, "Often, the very best method

to get sales is an immediate and strong action.

In many cases, the professional landing page is starting to bring new customers immediately after publishing."

For more information on how small businesses can order our Affordable Landing Pages, visit http://landingpages.hotsnow.fi.

