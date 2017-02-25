News By Tag
Figures to Melt Hearts: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Plastics for Extrusion
PVC Is Mainly Used
In 2015, more than 114 million tonnes of plastics worldwide were melted, pressed through a die, and processed to numerous different products. „In 2015, about 51% of the plastics used for extrusion were used in the region Asia-Pacific"
Films Package the World
The most important sales market for extrusion products is packaging, especially films, bags and sacks, and shrink and stretch films. The heading packaging films includes the majority of films used for foodstuffs, but also films for cosmetics, hygiene products, textiles, stationary, and similar products. This market profits from an ongoing trend towards flexible packaging solutions that reduce weight and the use of resources and also increase consumer convenience. The tendency towards shrinking packaging sizes in the segments hygiene and pharma also leads to an expected growth. The most important type of plastics in the segment packaging is LLDPE, followed by polypropylene and polyethylene-
Networking and Wiring
The second largest sales market are products for the construction industry. By far the most important plastic in the construction industry is PVC: In 2015, about 22.5 million tonnes of this material were used. Above all, pipes and windows but also floors, facade elements, coatings, sheets, sealants, doors, small parts, and fastenings are made from it. Demand for plastic pipes is mainly growing in the emerging countries where urbanization and new constructions play a major role. However, in the developed industrial states, renovation and replacement of the existing networks are important. The most dynamic development of demand for plastics for extrusion will however not take place in the construction sector but in the segments "transportation"
The Study in Brief:
Chapter 1 provides a presentation of the global market for plastics for extrusion - including forecasts up to 2023. For each region, demand and revenues will be analyzed.Chapter 2 provides market data for the 16 most important countries, that is, country-specific information on demand and revenues. Demand is analyzed in detail split by several application areas and product types. Chapter 3 thoroughly examines the application areas for plastics for extrusion: packaging, construction industry, transportation, electrical and electronics, industrial products, other applications. These sales markets are split by both the world regions and the most important countries. Furthermore, demand for the particular plastic types split by application areas is given. Chapter 4 deals with demand for the particular types of plastics: polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and other plastic types.
