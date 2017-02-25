United Through HOPE Spread the Fun!

Frisco, Texas, March, 2017 --- an organization named United through HOPE announced today that it is raising funds via crowd funding campaign on youcaring.com in order to complete the purchase of a Ford van. The group has set out to raise $22,000

--Time's in Short Supply- Help United through HOPE secure a van and help 1000 children gain new social opportunities every year! Your gift, no matter the amount, $10 or $10,000 - will affect the social ability of more than 1,000 kids every year through different chances to practice self-direction, planning, applying and perceiving social subtleties and structure, correspondence, and limits. For some at United through HOPE these social chances to collaborate with companions, supporters, and shippers in the group offer a short minute so as to be "typical," and encounter the delight of being a child.Through an Agreement with Klement Ford in Muenster (and because of help from Enterprise Car Rental), United Through HOPE (UTH) has been offered a one-year-old 15 traveler Ford van with a 120,000 mile service agreement and all normal upkeep for the following five years included. They have already received a $6,000 donation from Denton Benefit League and have another $6,000 in earlier gifts and simply need to raise $22,000 in the following 30 days to finish the buy of the new vehicle.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Youcaring page: