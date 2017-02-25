News By Tag
Marble & Granite Ltd Offer Free Etrouno U Sink with Orders Over £1000 + VAT
• A free 1810 Etrouno U sink
• A 1810 Curvato Slim Lever Curved spout tap for only £150 + VAT
The stainless steel sink and modern curved spout tap are ideal for pairing with the granite, quartz and ceramic worktops sold by Marble & Granite.
Marble & Granite have stated that this offer cannot run in conjunction with any other promotions currently available on their website.
About Marble & Granite Ltd
Based in Hertford, the worktop supplier is a family run, local business specialising in the manufacture, supply and fitting of natural stone worktops. They are also nominated fabricators of Silestone and Caesarstone counter tops. To find out more about these products, simply contact Marble & Granite by calling 01992 535 038 or by visiting: http://www.marbleandgranite.co.uk.
