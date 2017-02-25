 
News By Tag
* Etrouno
* Kitchen
* Interior Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hertford
  Hertfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Marble & Granite Ltd Offer Free Etrouno U Sink with Orders Over £1000 + VAT

 
HERTFORD, England - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Hertford worktop supplier, Marble & Granite are offering a free Etrouno U sink with all orders over £1000 + VAT. Customers taking advantage of this promotion will be eligible to receive the following:

A free 1810 Etrouno U sink
A 1810 Curvato Slim Lever Curved spout tap for only £150 + VAT

The stainless steel sink and modern curved spout tap are ideal for pairing with the granite, quartz and ceramic worktops sold by Marble & Granite.

Marble & Granite have stated that this offer cannot run in conjunction with any other promotions currently available on their website.

About Marble & Granite Ltd

Based in Hertford, the worktop supplier is a family run, local business specialising in the manufacture, supply and fitting of natural stone worktops. They are also nominated fabricators of Silestone and Caesarstone counter tops. To find out more about these products, simply contact Marble & Granite by calling 01992 535 038 or by visiting: http://www.marbleandgranite.co.uk.
End
Source:Marble & Granite
Email:***@marbleandgranite.co.uk
Tags:Etrouno, Kitchen, Interior Design
Industry:Home
Location:Hertford - Hertfordshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marble & Granite Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share