Carrier Bag Hut Redefines Gifting Culture
Kraft gift boxes with lids revive the original essence of gifts. These boxes are made with goodness and are well crafted to carry goodness.
Kraft gift boxes with lids, plain gift box, and natural kraft gift boxes are the three new products by Carrier Bag Hut. The feature that distinguishes this packaging industry from the rest is the work ethics and culture it follows. They have ensured that these gift boxes are 100% environment-
Kraft gift boxes with lids have been introduced to market on February 28, 2017. For the first day sale was limited but going further on day two and three sales picked up almost by double. Plain gift box was launched on March 2, 2017, and natural kraft gift boxes are scheduled to be launched on March 5, 2017.
The organisation has worked well towards promotion, quality, and launch. Carrier Bag Hut has formed a niche for itself among the top packaging industries.
About Carrier Bag Hut
Carrier Bag Hut is a premier supplier of packaging solutions in UK. It is a Manchester based company and have a wide spread of categories to match the complete packaging needs of their customers. Their UK based website is one of the leading e-commerce portals. They have the expertise in the entire packaging arena and their forte is carrier bags. Company manufactures European styled turn over top folded or J-cut carrier bags. They are known for excellent quality and affordable prices.
For more information about the company, visit www.carrierbaghut.co.uk.
They can be reached at 01618832344 or you can also write to them at sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk .
Contact
Carrier Bag Hut
0161 8832344
sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk
