 
News By Tag
* Plain Gift Box
* Natural Kraft Gift Boxes
* Kraft Gift Boxes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manchester
  Cheshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Carrier Bag Hut Redefines Gifting Culture

Kraft gift boxes with lids revive the original essence of gifts. These boxes are made with goodness and are well crafted to carry goodness.
 
 
Kraft Gift Boxes with Lids
Kraft Gift Boxes with Lids
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Plain Gift Box
Natural Kraft Gift Boxes
Kraft Gift Boxes

Industry:
Business

Location:
Manchester - Cheshire - England

Subject:
Products

MANCHESTER, England - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In our new digital world technology is the gift that is most valued, as more and more people judge the value of the gift by price or as we call it materialistic value. The deeper and original essence of gifting is the expression of feelings. Carrier Bag Hut has introduced the range of gift boxes that highlight the real essence of feelings.

Kraft gift boxes with lids, plain gift box, and natural kraft gift boxes are the three new products by Carrier Bag Hut. The feature that distinguishes this packaging industry from the rest is the work ethics and culture it follows. They have ensured that these gift boxes are 100% environment-friendly, made from recycled paper and partly handcrafted by skilled artisans.

Kraft gift boxes with lids have been introduced to market on February 28, 2017. For the first day sale was limited but going further on day two and three sales picked up almost by double. Plain gift box was launched on March 2, 2017, and natural kraft gift boxes are scheduled to be launched on March 5, 2017.

The organisation has worked well towards promotion, quality, and launch. Carrier Bag Hut has formed a niche for itself among the top packaging industries.

About Carrier Bag Hut

Carrier Bag Hut is a premier supplier of packaging solutions in UK.  It is a Manchester based company and have a wide spread of categories to match the complete packaging needs of their customers. Their UK based website is one of the leading e-commerce portals. They have the expertise in the entire packaging arena and their forte is carrier bags. Company manufactures European styled turn over top folded or J-cut carrier bags. They are known for excellent quality and affordable prices.

For more information about the company, visit www.carrierbaghut.co.uk.

They can be reached at 01618832344 or you can also write to them at sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk .

Contact
Carrier Bag Hut
0161 8832344
sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@carrierbaghut.co.uk
Posted By:***@carrierbaghut.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carrier Bag Hut PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share