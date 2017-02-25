Queen's Park Rangers Football Club upgrades its retail technology

"With our real-time Genesis software and the new AURES Yuno terminals, our superstore and web site retail operations are being transformed," says Katie Ashby, E-commerce Manager at the club.

Queen's Park Rangers Kit (c) Back Page Photography

-- Queens Park Rangers Football Club (QPR) is one of London's oldest and best-loved teams. An onsite superstore and web shop supplement income through sales of replica kit, branded leisurewear and gifts.In 2000, QPR made a significant technology investment to uplift its retail operations. It purchased Genesis from specialist provider Esperus Systems to run its superstore. It went on to develop an online site for purchases of tickets and merchandise.Explains Katie Ashby, who manages ecommerce operations: "Retail revenue is extremely important to QPR and our target is high. As new items come in fans and ticket holders buy them straightaway and when we launch new kit, the shop is absolutely packed. And of course we get kids spending their pocket money or Christmas money. We couldn't be without the shop."By early 2016, QPR was facing three challenges. To benefit from multi-channel processing across the shop and website, it needed to upgrade to Genesis Enterprise Real-Time (RT). Existing Toshiba terminals could not support this.QPR was soon to launch a customer reward scheme. It needed terminals able to scan membership cards and tickets, bring up customer details and display cash to be redeemed. New hardware was needed by June 2016.Store selling space was under pressure so more compact terminals were desirable. Esperus QPR to the Yuno touchscreen from partner AURES Technologies.· New Genesis Real-Time software gives QPR control of trading performance;· Stock management and reporting have significantly improved;· Service is faster and slicker as a result of upgraded software on the Yunos;· The new compact terminals have released more tillpoint space;· The Yunos are more ergonomic, more secure and easier for occasional staff;· QPR's new customer loyalty scheme and contactless Chip & PIN t are now supported.Genesis Enterprise Real-Time (RT) iis a full multichannel solution with transactional ecommerce and integrated stock management."Esperus is great at point-of-sale,"enthuses Katie Ashby. "Now we have the real-time system, we are completely up-to-date with our mail order business. If something is sold in the shop, we immediately see this carried through to the back-office and stock files updated. On match days, our commercial director often rings up to see what's sold. I can now tell him there and then. It's much quicker and completely accurate."QPR aims to sell the same products instore and online. Online stock is warehoused in large premises nearby. "With real-time working I can see what I have instore and what's in the warehouse and arrange transfers. At Christmas, the shop kept running out of items and we needed fast replenishment. Before Genesis Real-Time, I couldn't be sure what was in stock or where."Genesis Real-Time reports provide a complete, instant and accurate trading picture:· Daily reports compare system-generated totals with cash and card receipts;· Regular weekly, fortnightly and monthly reports for the CEO and Accounts;· Instant stock valuations on total stock or particular items;· Item analysis by timeline, including late-night shopping;· Mail order-only sales reports;· Match-day spend per head averages and totals across all tills;· Best and worst selling product reports.Katie Ashby recalls first seeing the Yunos and being impressed by how neat and streamlined they were compared to the club's Toshiba hardware. "Technology had clearly moved on. With 6 tills running in the shop we needed a lot of counter space, especially at busy times. The Yunos were not only better looking but were also slimmer.""It's useful too move the height and screen angle of the Yunos for each member of staff. Compared to the Toshibas, staff find the images sharper and the touchscreens more sensitive."Each assistant has a login code and PIN, so management can be confident tills are secure. Staff sign in, and are immediately logged out after each transaction. "We have complete traceability and can audit who made which sale. It's a much more secure way of working."The ability to load images on the Yunos is a boon. When faced with similar products or at busy times it's helpful to scroll through on-screen images and bring up product details. "Everything is now so quick, it's really great," says Katie.The arrival of new Chip & PIN devices to support contactless processing is supported by the Yunos. "Our new set-up is brilliant on match days. We scan items in an instant then the buyer taps the new unit and they're on their way in seconds. None of this would be possible without the move to Genesis Real-Time and AURES Yunos."Also part of the POS configuration are new AURES ODP 333 printers. They sit neatly on a shelf under the terminals, with no visible wiring.Barcoding has improved too. Printing of barcoded labels is faster with the ODP 333s.For QPR, the compact Yunos have provided better space utilisation and new componentry, greater reliability and faster performance. They are the ideal vehicle to run the new real-time, multichannel Esperus solution. Together they form a contemporary and powerful platform from which the club can confidently grow its retail operations.