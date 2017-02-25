React Build Modern Web Applications

March, 2017, a software engineer named Rem Zolotykh announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com in order to create his very own course. The company is set out to raise $5,000 on Indiegogo.com

Build Modern Web App

Rem Zolotykh

--A software engineer named Rem Zolotykh needs your help to bootstrap Full-stack JavaScript Developer arrangement of courses with the first: Build Modern Web Applications with React. While working through this course you will develop and deploy the full-fledged application that covers a lot of common functionality you'd encounter in real-world applications.Topics such as authentication, authorization, and deployment are included in this course. These topics usually are not covered because technically they are not part of React or even front-end development. Also, the owner has intentionally left some empty spaces in this application that you can feel by yourself by doing exercises. Then you can share your solution with him and other students in private forums and get code review and feedback.Your support will help him to clear his bustling consulting calendar and concentrate all his time on making this course and stage behind it. You can help him to begin his own business that he arranged and worked for quite a while.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: