Country(s)
Industry News
Combat Vehicle C4ISTAR Attendee List Released Featuring International Military Leaders and Top Industry Experts
Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness returns to Central London on 29th & 30th March 2017
In the run-up to the event, SMi Group have released an attendee list featuring a global audience that emphasises a widespread common goal in addressing C4ISTAR requirement for contemporary land operations.
Nations present will include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom and USA.
A snapshot of organisations confirmed to join Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness include:
MILITARY: British Army, Brazilian Army, Department for International Trade, DGA Land Systems, French MoD, DSTL, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, ISDEFE, MOD Netherlands, DE and S, Norwegian Armed Forces, Royal Netherlands Army, Spanish Army, UAE GHQ, United States Army
INDUSTRY: Airbus DS Optronics, Amphenol, Border Tech, Cablex Pty, Domo Tactical Communications, Fraunhofer FKIE, Fraunhofer IOSB, Galleon Embedded Computing, IHS Janes, IMP Castle Associates, Instro Precision, Kent Modular Electronics, Ktk Kommunikationstechnik, Litef, Lockheed Martin UK, Metravib, Microflown Avisa, Palomar Display Products, Petards Joyce-Loebl, Photonis Netherlands, Plasan-Sasa, Pleora Technologies, PSM, Qioptiq, RFEL, Rheinmetal Defence, Roke Manor Research, Safran Electronics & Defense, Secomak, Selex ES, Thales Optronique SA, Thales UK, Vetronics Research Centre, Vislink Communications
Further information and a preliminary list of attendees is available at www.armouredvehicles-
A series of interviews with key speakers including Norwegian Army, Spanish Army and Netherlands Army are also available to read in event website's download centre.
Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness
29th & 30th March 2017,
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, Instro Precision Ltd, Kent Modular Electronics, Lockheed Martin, Microflown Avisa, Palomar Display Products, Photonis, Pleora Technologies Inc, RFEL, Safran Electronics and Defence
