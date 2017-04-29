News By Tag
Large South African presence at Agritech Expo indicates strong interest in Zambia's agri sector
The award-winning event, Agritech Expo Zambia, owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and returns to Chisamba for the fourth time this year from 27-29 April.
He adds: "in certain sectors the South African market has become saturated and many South African companies are looking to branch out across the border, in order to continue their business growth in Africa. In Zambia, there are approximately 400 registered commercial farming professionals, which represents a very lucrative potential market. The Zambian farming sector is also far more advanced than other neighbouring countries and farming methods are also similar to South Africa. Therefore, South African brands and products, such as implements and agro chemicals, are all applicable in Zambia."
More international pavilions
Last year Agritech Expo Zambia drew a record-breaking attendance of 17 605 visitors. This year even more small-scale, emerging and commercial farmers are expected to descend on the GART research farm in the heart of Zambia's agri-hub Chisamba, where the latest farming products and services will be showcased. The three-day expo will furthermore feature an even greater international presence with international pavilions from Germany, Zimbabwe, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UK and France already confirmed.
Says Liam Beckett: "just judging from the big increase in international pavilions at Agritech Expo this year, the global interest in Zambia as an agri market is obvious. Already there is major international investment in the country at present as well as projects being planned and if a South African company wants to establish a footprint in Zambia, they need to make sure they grab this business development opportunity now before they miss out."
The South African companies that have so far booked to exhibit or sponsor at Agritech Expo Zambia include AGRICO, Gallagher Power Fence SA Pty Ltd, Hydraform, Kempston Agri – Claas, Lindsay Africa, Neptun Boot, Organico, Senter 360, Teejet and ROFF. Many other suppliers have headquarters in South Africa, but they are exhibiting as the Zambian branch.
Liam adds: "for South African farmers, Zambia is of interest as there are many new technologies, agro chemicals and commercial farming methods that are available in Zambia that they can learn from. They can also explore renting land on a 99-year lease to expand on their existing South African operations."
Agritech Expo Zambia will also offer free workshops again, as well as live machinery and product demonstrations and crop trials. New for this year will be specialised agri-sector industry zones and mowing and baling demonstrations.
Multi-award winning Agritech Expo
Agritech Expo Zambia recently won two coveted awards at theROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards in Johannesburg which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent. The awards were organised jointly by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and the Exhibition & Event Association of Southern Africa (EXSA). Agritech Expo won for Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition +12000 sqm and for Distinction in Social Responsibility.
The expo also has an outreach programme at the local Golden Valley Basic School, where, with the assistance of numerous event sponsors, it is assisting the school with much needed infrastructure upgrades, equipment supplies and management of the school's farm.
As in previous years, Agritech Expo enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with well-known suppliers AFGRI and John Deere returning as platinum sponsors again. Confirmed gold sponsors are Action Auto, Agricon, BHBW, Case Construction, Case Agriculture, Gourock and SARO.
Agritech Expo Zambia is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK. The event is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include Agritech Expo Tanzania and Agribusiness Congress East Africa.
Agritech Expo Zambia 2017:
Dates: 27-29 April 2017
Location: Gart Research Centre, Chisamba, Zambia
Website: http://www.agritech-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/
Media contact:
Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Mobile: +27 82 562 7844
Office: +27 21 700 3558
Email: annemarie.roodbol@
Media Contact
Agritech Expo Zambia
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@
