Blue Whale Media Ltd New Manchester Office Opens
Leading digital services company Blue Whale Media opened its new office in Manchester, England, today. Blue Whale Media provides online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.
Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Gary Sweeney, Managing Director, Blue Whale Media, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch the new office of Blue Whale Media in Manchester, an exciting city with a great history.
"Manchester is significant as a business destination too. Launching our office here is a milestone moment for us. Small and medium businesses are integral to a successful economy. With our services tailored to these business segments, we aim to become their trusted digital partner.
"Our digital solutions are designed to enable small and medium businesses to take utmost advantage of the online medium and discover innovative brand growth opportunities.
"I would also take this opportunity to thank the immensely talented team at Blue Whale Media. This moment of achievement wouldn't have been possible without them. This is indeed a joyous occasion for all of us at Blue Whale Media."
Website Design
Blue Whale Media delivers completely customised websites for small and medium businesses. As a forward-thinking website designagencyin Manchester, Blue Whale Media designs responsive websites that enable businesses to deliver a consistent user experience across all devices.
As a leading web design agency, Blue Whale Media keeps itself up-to-date with all the latest design technologies that deliver a competitive edge for small and medium businesses. From brochure and WordPress websites to ecommerce, parallax, CMS and Woo Commerce websites, the talented team of designers at the company can deliver any kind of website.
With customisation as the goal, the web design team works in association with the client, seeking inputs at every stage. As a result, the website is completely tuned to the business and audience needs of the client, and thus well-positioned to deliver desired results.
Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
Blue Whale Media is well-known for its successful SEO campaigns. The team keeps itself up-to-date with evolving search engine algorithms and uses both innovative and proven strategies accordingly. SEO strategies are devised after gaining an understanding of client's businesses and audience. Strategies are devised to deliver improved website rankings and targeted traffic.
The company's SEO services include:
· Competitor analysis
· Keyword research
· Onsite SEO
· Content and copywriting
· Link building
· Web analytics
PPC or Pay per Click
Considered one of the fastest ways of generating highly targeted traffic, PPC campaigns require an experienced hand for success. Blue Whale Media has a team of highly experienced PPC professionals to design successful campaigns.
The team works with the aim to bring in highly targeted clicks, minimise unwanted clicks, and maximise ROI. The team carried carries out an extensive keyword research to achieve its aim.
The company employs latest tools and technologies for click-tracking, audience behaviour analysis and campaign performance evaluation. As a result, campaigns are refined to precision, and chances of success are increased enormously.
Complete Affordability
Cost is a major factor that impacts the functioning and decisions of small and medium business owners. As a business centred on meeting the digital needs of these business sectors, Blue Whale Media makes online transition easy and affordable for these segments.
Completely in tune with the cost expectations and challenges of small and medium business segments, the company offers customised online solution packages. These packages integrate all digital essentials for small or medium businesses, enabling them to establish an online presence at par with bigger brands, without breaking their budget.
About Blue Whale Media
Blue Whale Media aims to be a one-stop destination for all online needs of small and medium businesses. The extensive experience of the company in catering to the needs of small and medium businesses across diverse segments puts it in a very good position to deliver success for its clients.
The company employs a completely customised approach for each of its clients, a key reason for its impressive track record of success. Following a professional approach, the company appoints a project manager for each project, which contributes to better communication and project transparency.
As a professional service, the company adheres strictly to project budget and deadlines, each time, every time. Blue Whale Media can be reached at 01925 552 050.
With its professional expertise, disciplined approach, highly customised strategies, and a client-centred outlook, Blue Whale Media is sure to deliver success for small and medium businesses in Manchester.
For more information, contact: http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/
Contact
Gary Sweeney
01925 552 050
***@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
