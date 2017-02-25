News By Tag
Automotive Optoelectronic Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Some of the key players in the market include Autoliv Inc, Vishay Intertechnology,Osram Licht AG, FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd, Avago Technologies, Texas Instrument Inc, Sharp Corporation, OSI Optolectronics AS, Foryard Optolectronics Co, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, General Electric, Toshiba Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Application Covered:
• Convenience and safety
• Position sensors
• Backlight control
Vehicle Type Covered:
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
• Passenger Vehicle
• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Channel Type Covered:
• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
• Aftermarket
Product Covered:
• Image sensors
• Charge-Coupled Devices (CCD) Image Sensor
• Visible Spectrum Image Sensor
• Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensor
• Invisible Spectrum Image Sensor
• Optocouplers
• Photodiode
• Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR)
• Photo Relay
• Phototransistor
• LED's
• Organic LED (OLED)
• General LED
• Ultraviolet (UV) LED
• Laser Diodes
• Blue Laser Diode
• Near Infrared (NIR)
• Green Laser Diode
• Red Laser Diode
• Infrared (IR) component
• Infrared (IR) Detector
• Infrared Emitting Diode (IRED)
• Irda Transceiver
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
