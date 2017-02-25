 
Automotive Optoelectronic Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for luxury cars from developing countries, rising implementation of automotive safety systems and rising production of automobiles are the key factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, Cost of LED has increased due to high cost of raw materials. Asia Pacific region to be the most attractive market owing to rising demand for luxury vehicles and increasing awareness of safety systems among customers.

Some of the key players in the market include Autoliv Inc, Vishay Intertechnology,Osram Licht AG, FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd, Avago Technologies, Texas Instrument Inc, Sharp Corporation, OSI Optolectronics AS, Foryard Optolectronics Co, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, General Electric, Toshiba Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-optoelectron...

Application Covered:
• Convenience and safety
• Position sensors
• Backlight control

Vehicle Type Covered:
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
• Passenger Vehicle
• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Channel Type Covered:
• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
• Aftermarket

Product Covered:

• Image sensors

• Charge-Coupled Devices (CCD) Image Sensor
• Visible Spectrum Image Sensor
• Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensor
• Invisible Spectrum Image Sensor

• Optocouplers

• Photodiode
• Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR)
• Photo Relay
• Phototransistor

• LED's

• Organic LED (OLED)
• General LED
• Ultraviolet (UV) LED

• Laser Diodes

• Blue Laser Diode
• Near Infrared (NIR)
• Green Laser Diode
• Red Laser Diode

• Infrared (IR) component

• Infrared (IR) Detector
• Infrared Emitting Diode (IRED)
• Irda Transceiver

• Others

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-optoelectronic-market

James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
