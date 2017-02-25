 
Hire A Classic and Modern Apartment to Enjoy Staying With Luxury

Ajnara Klock Tower new residential project by Ajnara Group in khel gaon at Noida Extension.
 
NOIDA, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Most of the people wish to move from village to city location so they are search right home rather than place to build the new home. Why because, new construction of house, need more number of man source and you need to spend lot of time to complete the project. Here the Ajnara Klock Tower is new brand apartment which launched by the Ajnara group with plenty of service at reasonable price. Therefore, most of the people wish to inverse the money on such new apartment, which located at the center of the city in Nodia. This brand apartment delivers massive support and entertainment to spend the free hours with the real fun. Therefore, the people can access major sport such the Badminton court, basketball court and table tennis court to play.

Additionally, most of the people and children love play water games, so that Ajnara Klock Tower provides the swimming to own by all age people so it will be more comfortable for the customer to enjoy getting the service with no risk. it provide the club house, intercom service, power back service at 24 hours and much more therefore you can simple rent such apartment then kitchen is filled with all modern equipment that deliver the great comfort to make use in trouble free way. At the same time, it offers the eye-catching lawns to spend the evening time with the children in safe way. Therefore, the people can go with this project to rent wish room among the 26 floors.

For more details visit: http://www.ajnarahomes.in/residential/klock-tower/

Call- 9582226449

