SocksLane Buy More Save More Promotions Now Live on Amazon

-- SocksLane, the leading retailer of women compression socks on Amazon, announced today that its "Buy More, Save More" multiple purchase promotions are now available to all clients buying on the US retail platform.The company, well known in for its outstanding customer service, chose to offer progressive discounts after the realization that a significant percentage of orders were for multiple items."People use compression socks on a daily basis, and people need to have several pairs so they can wear them clean every day," Said Amanda Dixon, the company CMO and spokesperson. "...Also, we realized that some of our customers are Registered Nurses so they often buy them for their clients, and it seemed just fair to show some regard to all these loyal buyers". She added.From today SocksLane's customers can find a range of discount and extended guarantees directly on the company products' Amazon pages. All they need to do, once they chose their compression socks size, is to scroll down to the "Special Offers and Product Promotion" section and copy the coupon code that applies to the quantity ordered and apply it at checkout.SocksLane recently launched a new cotton compression sock that offers all the benefits of compression technology and the advantage of being composed of 65% natural combed cotton blended with high-tech, anti-allergic stretch fibers. This represents a quantum leap forwards compared to traditional support socks that are commonly made of 100% nylon.Every year tens of thousands of Americans develop skin reactions and allergies due to prolonged contact with synthetic materials.SocksLane's Cotton compression socks offer a serious alternative thanks to the hypoallergenic nature of the materials used and their superior construction.The company garments are particularly suited to be worn for long periods, that is the norm for support stockings.Nurses, mothers to be, athletes, waitresses, people on long flights and just about anyone who spend a lot of time sitting or standing will enjoy the benefits of better blood flow and oxygenation, better performance and recovery, as well as varicose veins and DVT prevention.The company's products and their special offers can be found for sale on Amazon.com