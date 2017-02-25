News By Tag
"Sail Away" by Mr. Kennedy is One of the Best Hip Hop Track
Hip hop and rap being a popular genre has given rise to many artists on soundcloud. "Sail Away" by Mr. Kennedy is an amazing track available only on soundcloud.
Mr. Kennedy comes out from Lagrange, transplanted to HI some years back. He joined Soundcloud one or two of months ago. Yet, this young genius has already started grabbing attention of many of his fans. His latest track – "Sail Away", has already collected huge variety of likes, plays and comments. The artist coupled up with Father B, who is from Jamaica and hit up Yucky Apple Studios bless this track with some cool Island tunes and vibes.
In the world of hip hop and rap music, today, hip hop and rap comes within the first place of recognition. Currently, one or more artists are coming up and sharing tracks on varied styles of hip hop and rap finds higher play count. However, among this arena, few do come up like Mr. Kennedy's "Sail Away" with the tracks that are worthy.
Mr. Kennedy is true to his roots and offers some cool and out-of-the-world melodic hip hop and rap tracks. If you are a hip hop enthusiast and music lover, then don't miss – Mr. Kennedy's "Sail Away". You will undoubtedly want to listen this track by Mr. Kennedy over and again available exclusively on soundcloud.
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
