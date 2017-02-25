News By Tag
Etoile Info Solutions Reveals SEO Activities to Be Taken Up Prior to Site Design
Most people are of the opinion that SEO needs to be carried out after designing the site. Etoile Info Solutions disagrees with the concept and gives tips on undertaking SEO decisions before building the site for best results.
He says, "Firstly, one needs to conduct a research of the target audience and get a clear understanding of their demographics, goals, and needs. Then, one needs to build content around the same, whilst mapping the relevant keywords that would describe the product offerings or the solutions to specific problems faced by customers. Secondly, one needs to identify its competitors. These would generally fall under three categories – search competitors, business competitors, and cross-industry competitors. It is important to have a thorough understanding of the keywords being targeted by them and the solutions being given by them to the customers, directly or indirectly. Here, it is also imperative to conduct a research on their site architecture, including their positive points as well as flaws. It is essential that one understands what resources are required to reach the level at which they are operating, followed by the resources required to go beyond that level. Next, comes the URL. It is important to note here that to obtain high search engine rankings, one needs to offer original content along with a unique URL for every web page. Page speed is another essential aspect that cannot be ignored. Slow loading of pages negatively impacts search engine rankings. Localized keyword research is also an activity that should be carried out before building the site. This is particularly applicable for companies having customers in various states or even countries. While designing the site, one may make use of Javascript, Flash, or Ajax. These may be difficult for crawlers to comprehend. Hence, one needs to check beforehand the impact of these technologies on search engine rankings."
He continues, "In this era of smartphones, it has become imperative to opt for a responsive design. This has become all the more important because Google also prefers sites having a responsive design."
For the best SEO services in Arizona, one may get in touch with Etoile Info Solutions. They provide a variety of web services, including web design & development, social media marketing, PPC, search engine marketing, link building, and other elements of online marketing.
