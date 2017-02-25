News By Tag
Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers Launches Minimus Institute
MPSC extends its quality outpatient care nationally with Minimus Institute, a national referral center offering patient-focused surgical care in a concierge setting
MPSC and its surgeons are recognized leaders in outpatient surgical care as measured by the high demand for its services, extremely low infection rates, 99% patient-satisfaction scores and affordable, transparent pricing. If MPSC was a hospital, it would rank No. 4 in the state in the number of outpatient surgeries performed annually.
Although the majority of MPSC's patients reside in Northern and Central California, in the last five years, MPSC has attracted patients from 47 states and 10 countries seeking the most advanced surgical care.
Now, through Minimus Institute, which launched November 2016, MPSC is extending its services to patients living outside the Monterey, Santa Cruz and Salinas areas. Through Minimus Institute, MPSC will meet the unique pre and post-operative needs of patients traveling for surgery, including facilitating the surgeon-patient relationship, arranging physician consultations and booking travel accommodations, to ensure patients receive a stress-free experience. Since its launch last year, Minimus Institute has served patients from Oregon, Alaska and throughout California.
Minimus is a national surgery referral center that offers access to world-class surgeons and arms patients with real-time data on outcomes, infection rates, patient satisfaction scores and transparent pricing, all in a concierge setting. Minimus Institute strives to empower patients to make the most informed decisions about their care and guide them through their surgical experience.
Minimus Institute will begin with spinal surgery, but will expand to include orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecologic surgery and many other specialties.
"Patients can visit our website at MinimusInstitute.com to view up-front, all-inclusive pricing, patient satisfaction scores and infection rates to help them make an informed decision regarding their surgery options," said Thomas D. Wilson, Managing Partner and CEO of MPSC and Minimus Institute. "Minimus provides patients an outstanding surgical experience with great value as measured by an optimum combination of quality, service and price. Because surgery is all we do, our hallmarks are efficiency, clarity and excellence. Our goal is to deliver surgery a better way. We strive to be pioneers in arming our patients with knowledge and we want to enable patients to make well-informed decisions."
By leveraging the organization's high-quality care and excellent patient experience with transparent pricing and outcomes, Minimus seeks to demystify the patient/surgery/
Minimus' prime objective is to become recognized as a national destination surgery center or "beacon" for patients, insurance companies and self-insured groups seeking the most advanced and least invasive outpatient surgery in a setting featuring transparency, value and great outcomes. Patients can also access up-front, all-inclusive surgical pricing at http://minimusinstitute.com/
About Minimus Institute:
Minimus Institute is a national state-of-the-
About Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers (MPSC):
MPSC and its surgeons are recognized leaders in outpatient surgical care as measured by the high demand for its services, extremely low infection rates, 99% patient satisfaction scores and affordable, transparent pricing. It is known for performing complex surgery, including total joint replacements, major spine surgeries, hysterectomies, breast reconstruction and thyroidectomies in the outpatient setting. In excess of 31,500 surgical procedures across 13 specialties are performed annually at MPSC by its 190 physicians on staff.
