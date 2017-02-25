Darrell Parkes's "Let Him Know" Making Good Impact on Music Enthusiasts

Darrell Parkes, the independentartist has produced many tracks based on R&B and soul. Log onto soundcloud and experience a soulful lyrical prowess. Sing up, today!

Darrell Parkes_Let Him Know

End

-- Darrell Parkes, the independent music artist and produceris gathering smart followers count in soundcloud. This new voice out of Birmingham, Britain is making craze amongst the music enthusiasts. He loves music and he is a passionate singer. Darrell Parkes likes to release music based on R&B and soul genre. His new sensation "Let Him Know" is admittedly a treat to ears. Moreover, there is a presence of drum beats, rattles and bells within the music.This new rising star plans to form a large impact on fans and listeners. And he desires to be a significant illustration for individual musicians. His songs have gathered nice response from the followers. The music "Let Him Know" is passionately expressive. It includes some intensity of feelings and earthiness. Jazzy rhythm, virtuous vocals and bluesy instrumental backgrounds are simply amazing. Darrell Parkes is out there in social sites like facebook, tumblr, and youtube.The rising star represents his distinctive vogue in R&B and soul genre of music. He has worked with numerous artists like Tinashe, woman Leshurr and Maskeradein the past. The musician has already handfulnew subscribers and fans in soundcloud. His recent music "Let Him Know" involves some wonderful rhythm and verse combination. Trendy instruments are finely interlacing with smart lyrics. This music is featured by Maskerade. It isa true R&B and soul tracks in soundcloud.Artists like Timbaland, Jay-Z, DrDre, Nas and Swizz Beatz are his influences.Darrell Parkesis appreciated by several others in soundcloud. "Let Him Know" has simple lyrics blended with instrumental beats. Rhythm, verses and notes are splendidly incorporated with one another. One would love listening to his songs in repeat. This new singer is soon to topple other aspiring musicians in soundcloud. Catch him on instagram or twitter to get all new updates for his next releases.To listen the music, Please click the following link: