2017 SPRING-SUMMER GLOBAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH An Icon Reborn with New Technology

Then the ASICS stripe and midsole ASICS logo. The all-white minimalist style. An extra-dimensional cool visual unveils the classic motif, the icon reborn with improved technology.
 
 
GURGAON, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ASICS Tiger this month unveils an epoch-making event, the Rebirth of an Icon, together with its new Spring-Summer 2017 global campaign. The iconic GEL-KAYANO TRAINER shoe, a mainstay of the GEL series featuring shock-absorbing GEL cushioning, will be re-introduced with a knit fabric as the GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT. The icon, reborn using new technology, marks a new stage for ASICS Tiger.

The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER debuted in 1993 as ASICS Tiger's flagship performance and running shoe. A distinctive tongue-and-upper monosock structure and the ASICS stripe on the side were the hallmarks of the model. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER shoe was hugely popular among sneaker fans all over for its high-tech performance-improving design of the 1980s and 90s coupled with a unique beetle motif design. Today, more than 20 years since its debut, the GEL-KAYANO TRAINER has been re-born with the latest technology in a new context.

The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER'S upper design knit fabric makes reappearance, while the original distinctive rubber ASICS stripe accentuates the minimalist look of the GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT's monotone upper. The knit of each individual part varies, and the soft texture lends itself not only to the design but also strengthens the hold for a more comfortable fit. A smooth silhouette combining both function and design evokes a mode sense.

The legend is back. Harkening a rebirth, an icon returns to life. AN ICON IS REBORN in 2017.

■ Product details

「GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT」

The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT was inspired by ASICS Tiger's iconic shoe, the GEL-KAYANO TRAINER. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT features a minimalist style that harmonizes a knit upper with the ASICS stripe handed down from the original model. The technology, developed at ASICS's Institute of Sports Science, offers the sporty fit and hold required of a sneaker in the soft texture of a knit. GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT comes in 10 minimalist chic color combinations, including sophisticated monotones White/White and Black/Black as well as earth-tone variations like Birch and Agave Green and spring colors Birch and Bay. Two models with boldly-accented color combinations are also available.

Model number: H705N

Color number: 0202

Color name: Birch

Price: Rs. 10,999

Model number: H705N

Color number: 0101

Color name: White

Price: Rs. 10,999

「GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT MT」

ASICS has reintroduced the GEL KAYANO TRAINER as a middle-cut shoe with a knit pattern design. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT MT features a simple yet eye-catching knit upper and comfortable fit.  The gentle knit cradles up to the ankle and offers a soft fit, creating a sense of oneness between shoe and foot, while the ankle-slimming silhouette has been freshly updated to coordinate with everyday street wear. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT MT is available in two colors, White and Black.

Model number: H7P4N

Color number: 9090

Color name: Black

Price: Rs. 9,999

Model number: H7P4N

Color number: 0101

Color name: White

Price: Rs. 9,999

ASICS Tiger introduces the GEL-LYTE KOMACHI, its first model designed expressly for women.

ASICS designed the GEL-LYTE KOMACHI based on the concept of Soft/Light/Easy, with the intention of making a women's shoe suitable for everyday wear.

The GEL-LYTE KOMACHI is evocative of the GEL-LYTE series, ASICS Tiger's classic line-up, but has been updated to fit in with today's everyday street activity.

ASICS Tiger has focused on the design details. The upper is made of jacquard mesh for a casual feel, and the supple structure of the toe and heel portions allow for a smooth fit.

The sole's raised heel is designed for a back-to-front movement flow, and this also makes for a cleaner, more line AR appearance.

With its sharp form and solid monotone, the GEL-LYTE KOMACHI can be easily coordinated with a variety of looks.

■Product outline

Item：H750N

Color／Color Name：

0101（White×White）

9090（Black×Black）

7272（Peach Beige×Peach Beige）

Size：5H-12

Materials: Upper – Synthetic fiber x Synthetic leather; Outer sole – Rubber

Price: Rs.5,999

2017 Spring-Summer Campaign visual THE REBIRTH OF AN ICON

The ASICS Tiger 2017 Spring-Summer Global Campaign video will be available through social media platforms. A crack appears in a white shell and GEL-KAYANO TRAINER emerges. The simple yet refined knit construction of the upper appears. Then the ASICS stripe and midsole ASICS logo. The all-white minimalist style. An extra-dimensional cool visual unveils the classic motif, the icon reborn with improved technology.

Official Home Page

www.asicstiger.com

For more information:

Srishti: 9584300789 / Srishti.juneja@scrollmantra.com

Tanya Arora: 9582011534 / Tanya.arora@scrollmantra.com

