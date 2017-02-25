News By Tag
2017 SPRING-SUMMER GLOBAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH An Icon Reborn with New Technology
Then the ASICS stripe and midsole ASICS logo. The all-white minimalist style. An extra-dimensional cool visual unveils the classic motif, the icon reborn with improved technology.
The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER debuted in 1993 as ASICS Tiger's flagship performance and running shoe. A distinctive tongue-and-upper monosock structure and the ASICS stripe on the side were the hallmarks of the model. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER shoe was hugely popular among sneaker fans all over for its high-tech performance-
The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER'S upper design knit fabric makes reappearance, while the original distinctive rubber ASICS stripe accentuates the minimalist look of the GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT's monotone upper. The knit of each individual part varies, and the soft texture lends itself not only to the design but also strengthens the hold for a more comfortable fit. A smooth silhouette combining both function and design evokes a mode sense.
The legend is back. Harkening a rebirth, an icon returns to life. AN ICON IS REBORN in 2017.
■ Product details
「GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT」
The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT was inspired by ASICS Tiger's iconic shoe, the GEL-KAYANO TRAINER. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT features a minimalist style that harmonizes a knit upper with the ASICS stripe handed down from the original model. The technology, developed at ASICS's Institute of Sports Science, offers the sporty fit and hold required of a sneaker in the soft texture of a knit. GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT comes in 10 minimalist chic color combinations, including sophisticated monotones White/White and Black/Black as well as earth-tone variations like Birch and Agave Green and spring colors Birch and Bay. Two models with boldly-accented color combinations are also available.
Model number: H705N
Color number: 0202
Color name: Birch
Price: Rs. 10,999
Model number: H705N
Color number: 0101
Color name: White
Price: Rs. 10,999
「GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT MT」
ASICS has reintroduced the GEL KAYANO TRAINER as a middle-cut shoe with a knit pattern design. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT MT features a simple yet eye-catching knit upper and comfortable fit. The gentle knit cradles up to the ankle and offers a soft fit, creating a sense of oneness between shoe and foot, while the ankle-slimming silhouette has been freshly updated to coordinate with everyday street wear. The GEL-KAYANO TRAINER KNIT MT is available in two colors, White and Black.
Model number: H7P4N
Color number: 9090
Color name: Black
Price: Rs. 9,999
Model number: H7P4N
Color number: 0101
Color name: White
Price: Rs. 9,999
ASICS Tiger introduces the GEL-LYTE KOMACHI, its first model designed expressly for women.
ASICS designed the GEL-LYTE KOMACHI based on the concept of Soft/Light/Easy, with the intention of making a women's shoe suitable for everyday wear.
The GEL-LYTE KOMACHI is evocative of the GEL-LYTE series, ASICS Tiger's classic line-up, but has been updated to fit in with today's everyday street activity.
ASICS Tiger has focused on the design details. The upper is made of jacquard mesh for a casual feel, and the supple structure of the toe and heel portions allow for a smooth fit.
The sole's raised heel is designed for a back-to-front movement flow, and this also makes for a cleaner, more line AR appearance.
With its sharp form and solid monotone, the GEL-LYTE KOMACHI can be easily coordinated with a variety of looks.
■Product outline
Item：H750N
Color／Color Name：
0101（White×
9090（Black×
7272（Peach Beige×Peach Beige）
Size：5H-12
Materials: Upper – Synthetic fiber x Synthetic leather; Outer sole – Rubber
Price: Rs.5,999
2017 Spring-Summer Campaign visual THE REBIRTH OF AN ICON
The ASICS Tiger 2017 Spring-Summer Global Campaign video will be available through social media platforms. A crack appears in a white shell and GEL-KAYANO TRAINER emerges. The simple yet refined knit construction of the upper appears. Then the ASICS stripe and midsole ASICS logo. The all-white minimalist style. An extra-dimensional cool visual unveils the classic motif, the icon reborn with improved technology.
Official Home Page
www.asicstiger.com
For more information:
Srishti: 9584300789 / Srishti.juneja@
Tanya Arora: 9582011534 / Tanya.arora@
Contact
Srishti Juneja
***@scrollmantra.com
