Passion Profit Company publishes: A Clean Cell Never Dies: your own experiment in immortality

Self-healing movement book promises age reversal, longevity and more

-- When friends, relatives, old college classmates and even complete strangers commented that he looked up to 20 years younger than his birth certificate would indicate, Walt Goodridge knew he was on to something. Goodridge credited his ability to slip through the hands of time not only to his vegan lifestyle, but to a private experiment in immortality he's been secretly practicing for most of his life. He has published this collection of protocols in"There are many factors that contribute to aging," Goodridge explains. "Each of them can be suspended or reversed by a comprehensive protocol of providing the right nutrients and removing waste, just as Carrel did."Goodridge is referring to what he calls the "Immortal Cell" experiment by controversial, Nobel Prize winning scientist, Alexis Carrel. On January 17, 1912, Carrel began a famous experiment at the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research in which he placed tissue cultured from an embryonic chicken heart in a flask of his own design. He maintained the living culture for well over 20 years--much longer than a chicken's normal life span--proving that living cells could be kept alive indefinitely by simply controlling the nutrients and removing the waste in the surrounding solution.Goodridge's book starts with a new paradigm for how to understand the body and how and why it ages, why age reversal is possible, and then provides overviews of 12 specific practices, and 10 natural substances he credits with his own experiment's success."Nature is perfect and foolproof," Goodridge adds. "The human body is coded to heal, repair and even rejuvenate under pristine conditions. However, those conditions are increasingly more difficult to achieve in our modern society.shows how to achieve pristine internal and external conditions to allow the body to perform to its full potential.is a 218-page introduction to Goodridge's Ageless Living series that includes, and