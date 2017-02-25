News By Tag
Vikram Bawa India's Leading Fashion photographer
Award winner fashion photographer Vikram Bawa, specializes in commercial, editorial, personal & advertising photography. Call us for awesome portfolios, catalogs or for product photography @ +91 9820272176.
Background:
• A fashion photographer, film director and a photo artist based in Mumbai, India
• Editorial work has appeared in editions of Elle, Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel, Hello!, Hi!Blitz, Marie Claire, Verve and Vogue and many others with more than 300 covers to date
• Apart from bringing 3D photography to India, way back in 1998, created the first ever 3D covers for magazines like Elle and others in India
• Worked with a client portfolio exceeding 500, the likes of BBC Worldwide Media, Hello, CEAT, Coca Cola, Channel V, Dove, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Godrej, ITC, L'Oréal, MTV, Reebok, Skoda India Auto Ltd., Sony Electronics and TBZ
• Winner of more than 15 international awards.
Included in the Most influential people in photography in India for 4 years by Asian Photography.
• Passion for various art forms has made me dabble my hands at music videos and direction. A short film, "Yahaan Gandhi Bikta Nahin', showcased at The Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai, was lauded as one of the best films on Mahatma Gandhi
• First Indian to be nominated at the 2014 LJIFFF, the International Fashion Films Festival, LA, USA for the film The Long Show
• Twisted Heads, a coffee table book was conceived as a miniature magazine with an eccentric mix of photography, art, personal letters, notes and poetry, and invites every form of creative to be a part of it
Future Prospects:
• Expand his area of interest and experiment improvisation in photography
• Showcase unique photo collections and campaigns to a wide audience
• Be a guiding influencer to budding beginners in the field of fashion and advertising photography
• Portraying engaging content to make a platform of art for an audience that appreciates photography and its aesthetics
• Give people of an insight of various shoots from Fashion weeks, Commercial Advertisement Campaigns, 3D Photograph and Editorial Photography
• Reach out to people in Mumbai as well as across India.
Visit us at https://www.vickramsinghbawa.com/
Contact
VIKRAM BAWA D002, New Poornima Apts.,
Pedder Rd., Mumbai,Maharashtra, 400026
9820072176
***@gmail.com
