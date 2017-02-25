 
News By Tag
* Fashion Photographer
* Photographer in Mumbai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Vikram Bawa India's Leading Fashion photographer

Award winner fashion photographer Vikram Bawa, specializes in commercial, editorial, personal & advertising photography. Call us for awesome portfolios, catalogs or for product photography @ +91 9820272176.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fashion Photographer
Photographer in Mumbai

Industry:
Photography

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

MUMBAI, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Vikram Bawa, a renowned name in the field of commercial and fashion photography, has evolved over the years and has experienced numerous photoshoots/ documentaries/ ad campaigns, that make him stand apart from the crowd.
Background:
• A fashion photographer, film director and a photo artist based in Mumbai, India
• Editorial work has appeared in editions of Elle, Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel, Hello!, Hi!Blitz, Marie Claire, Verve and Vogue and many others with more than 300 covers to date
• Apart from bringing 3D photography to India, way back in 1998, created the first ever 3D covers for magazines like Elle and others in India
• Worked with a client portfolio exceeding 500, the likes of BBC Worldwide Media, Hello, CEAT, Coca Cola, Channel V, Dove, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Godrej, ITC, L'Oréal, MTV, Reebok, Skoda India Auto Ltd., Sony Electronics and TBZ
• Winner of more than 15 international awards.

Included in the Most influential people in photography in India for 4 years by Asian Photography.
• Passion for various art forms has made me dabble my hands at music videos and direction. A short film, "Yahaan Gandhi Bikta Nahin', showcased at The Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai, was lauded as one of the best films on Mahatma Gandhi
• First Indian to be nominated at the 2014 LJIFFF, the International Fashion Films Festival, LA, USA for the film The Long Show
• Twisted Heads, a coffee table book was conceived as a miniature magazine with an eccentric mix of photography, art, personal letters, notes and poetry, and invites every form of creative to be a part of it

Future Prospects:
• Expand his area of interest and experiment improvisation in photography
• Showcase unique photo collections and campaigns to a wide audience
• Be a guiding influencer to budding beginners in the field of fashion and advertising photography
• Portraying engaging content to make a platform of art for an audience that appreciates photography and its aesthetics
• Give people of an insight of various shoots from Fashion weeks, Commercial Advertisement Campaigns, 3D Photograph and Editorial Photography
• Reach out to people in Mumbai as well as across India.

Visit us at https://www.vickramsinghbawa.com/

Contact
VIKRAM BAWA D002, New Poornima Apts.,
Pedder Rd., Mumbai,Maharashtra, 400026
9820072176
***@gmail.com
End
Source:vickramsinghbawa
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Fashion Photographer, Photographer in Mumbai
Industry:Photography
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SRE IN PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share