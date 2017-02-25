News By Tag
Technological Advancement to Drive Consumer Electronics Market
The global consumer electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2016-2022, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
As per our report, "Global Consumer Electronics Market Forecast 2022 (http://www.rncos.com/
Recently, Yorkshire technology firm Kiroco Technology is working on development of applications, like contactless payments, activated by Near Field Communication (NFC) technology held within a bracelet, key fob or other piece of jewellery. Also, German optics giant 'Zeiss' is partnering with Deutsche Telekom on new "smart glasses" technology aimed at development of "flying screen" effect wherein a tiny optical system would projects a data field such as images or map information - in front of the eye and onto the wearer's field of view.
In future, technology-based products are expected to drive the consumer electronics market. Moreover, players are spending significantly to develop more products in 'internet-of-
