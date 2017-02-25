 
News By Tag
* Awards
* Lms
* Elearning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Craig Weiss's List Proclaims G-Cube's WiZDOM LMS As One Of The "Top 20 LMS" Of 2017

G-Cube announces that its proprietary LMS WiZDOM has garnered 18th position in Craig Weiss's LMS Top 50 report.
 
 
Top 50 LMS 2017
Top 50 LMS 2017
NOIDA, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- With immense pride, G-Cube announces that its proprietary LMS WiZDOM has garnered 18th position in Craig Weiss's LMS Top 50 report, making it one of the top 20 LMS in the learning industry.

In the last decade or so, it is evident that more and more organizations are realizing that training and learning are important for growth. With the popularity of learning management systems, the need for 'right' system is now what drives the learning industry. Craig Weiss's LMS Top 50 report identifies the most popular LMS of the year gone by and flags the LMS vendors who are stated for big achievements in the coming year. The list is created by examining various aspects of LMS – robustness, flexibility, features as well as security. Aligning with the needs of the modern users, aspects like mobile compatibility, gamification and system security were also taken into consideration.

Manish Gupta, CEO of G-Cube ( www.gc-solutions.net ) shares, 'There has been a tremendous interest and adoption of Learning Management Systems (LMSs) among modern organizations over the last decade or so. WiZDOM, as a product, has been continually evolving to the needs of the industry as well as the modern corporate learners. We have paid special attention to aligning our solution to the specific needs of our clients and this has been the driving force behind our success. We hope to continue our efforts to bring technology and learning closer than ever by an unfaltering focus on innovation as well as emergent learning needs.'

Referance: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-w...

Contact
A-154/A, (II Floor), Sector 63,
Noida – 201307, India
***@gc-solutions.net
End
Source:G-Cube
Email:***@gc-solutions.net Email Verified
Tags:Awards, Lms, Elearning
Industry:Business
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gc-Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share