Craig Weiss's List Proclaims G-Cube's WiZDOM LMS As One Of The "Top 20 LMS" Of 2017
G-Cube announces that its proprietary LMS WiZDOM has garnered 18th position in Craig Weiss's LMS Top 50 report.
In the last decade or so, it is evident that more and more organizations are realizing that training and learning are important for growth. With the popularity of learning management systems, the need for 'right' system is now what drives the learning industry. Craig Weiss's LMS Top 50 report identifies the most popular LMS of the year gone by and flags the LMS vendors who are stated for big achievements in the coming year. The list is created by examining various aspects of LMS – robustness, flexibility, features as well as security. Aligning with the needs of the modern users, aspects like mobile compatibility, gamification and system security were also taken into consideration.
Manish Gupta, CEO of G-Cube ( www.gc-solutions.net ) shares, 'There has been a tremendous interest and adoption of Learning Management Systems (LMSs) among modern organizations over the last decade or so. WiZDOM, as a product, has been continually evolving to the needs of the industry as well as the modern corporate learners. We have paid special attention to aligning our solution to the specific needs of our clients and this has been the driving force behind our success. We hope to continue our efforts to bring technology and learning closer than ever by an unfaltering focus on innovation as well as emergent learning needs.'
