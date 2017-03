Gutter Excellence Partnered with Educational Excellence at Reddam House

Contact

Mark Boggon

***@gutterscience.co.za Mark Boggon

End

-- Johan, Mark and the GutterScience team have spent the past few weeks on site at the new estate in Durbanville, Clara Anna Fontein where they have been hard at work moulding and installing gutters within the estate as well as at the new Reddam House facility inside the estate. Johan and the team have moulded and installed a variety of sized seamless aluminium gutters with one single run at a length of 38 meters.38m Seamless Aluminium Gutter RunReddam House is a private school that prides itself in providing excellence in academics and Johan and his team could not be better suited for the job. As experts in their field, the team at GutterScience also prides itself in providing excellence in its field, offering customers a 2 year workmanship guarantee and a 15-year guarantee against rust and corrosion of their seamless aluminium gutters.The gate house at Clara Anna Fontein Estate, DurbanvilleClara Anna Fontein is a state-of-the-art estate situated in picturesque Durbanville with a variety of facilities for home owners within the estate from a private school to a game viewing facility, outdoor pool area, walking trails and more.Clara Anna Fontein and Reddam House is just one of the many successful projects that GutterScience has been part of, to view a portfolio of some of our work, click here to go to our website http://www.gutterscience.co.za