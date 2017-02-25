 
News By Tag
* Gutte Repairs
* Gutter Installations
* Seamless Gutters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Town
  Cape Town
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Gutter Excellence Partnered with Educational Excellence at Reddam House

 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Johan, Mark and the GutterScience team have spent the past few weeks on site at the new estate in Durbanville, Clara Anna Fontein where they have been hard at work moulding and installing gutters within the estate as well as at the new Reddam House facility inside the estate. Johan and the team have moulded and installed a variety of sized seamless aluminium gutters with one single run at a length of 38 meters.

38m Seamless Aluminium Gutter Run

Reddam House is a private school that prides itself in providing excellence in academics and Johan and his team could not be better suited for the job. As experts in their field, the team at GutterScience also prides itself in providing excellence in its field, offering customers a 2 year workmanship guarantee and a 15-year guarantee against rust and corrosion of their seamless aluminium gutters.

The gate house at Clara Anna Fontein Estate, Durbanville

Clara Anna Fontein is a state-of-the-art estate situated in picturesque Durbanville with a variety of facilities for home owners within the estate from a private school to a game viewing facility, outdoor pool area, walking trails and more.

Clara Anna Fontein and Reddam House is just one of the many successful projects that GutterScience has been part of, to view a portfolio of some of our work, click here to go to our website http://www.gutterscience.co.za.

Contact
Mark Boggon
***@gutterscience.co.za
End
Source:GutterScience
Email:***@gutterscience.co.za
Tags:Gutte Repairs, Gutter Installations, Seamless Gutters
Industry:Construction
Location:Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ESAPARTNER PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share